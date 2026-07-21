Ally Financial reports second quarter 2026 financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its second quarter 2026 results. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally Financial Press Room at https://media.ally.com

Ally Financial Investor Relations website at https://ally.com/about/investor/

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe8c04604b04f45b8bfc92dc71d60682f. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation's largest all-digital bank and auto finance business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $200 billion in assets and 9.6 million customers (June 30, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally's seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial