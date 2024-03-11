Ally Financial Continues to Make Women's Sports Unmissable, Sponsors U.S. Tour for Wrexham AFC Women

Women's Club to Embark on First US Trip, Starting This Summer

DETROIT, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), a financial services company with the United States' largest all-digital bank and a leading brand in women's sports, today announced its historic sponsorship of Wrexham AFC Women to help bring the club to the U.S. for the first time this summer for the 2024 Wrex Coast Tour, with dates to be announced soon.

The Wrexham AFC Women's trip, made possible by Ally, will increase the club's visibility on a global stage, accelerating its ambitions to become known as a top club worldwide. Ally also announced its sponsorship of the Wrexham AFC Men's Summer Wrex Coast Tour.

Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds shared the news about the partnership in a new video released today. Watch it HERE .

"We're grateful to everyone at Ally for their support in getting the team out on the road this summer," added McElhenney and Reynolds. "Beyond all of the wins at home, this tour is a fantastic way for Wrexham AFC Women to show the world what they're made of."

"At Ally, we're out to make women's sports unmissable. Sports fans are going to want to come out to watch this tour," said Andrea Brimmer, chief Marketing and Public Relations officer at Ally. "The Wrexham AFC Women are massively talented. They have the skills and heart to capture the world's attention."

The team's U.S. trip will feature competitive matches as well as collaborations with key figures in women's sports. More details on U.S. stops and matches will be released at a later date.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk .

About Wrexham AFC Women

Wrexham AFC Women, the official women's football department of Wrexham AFC, was reformed in 2018. Following the takeover of the Football Club on February 9, 2021, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds made an immediate financial investment into the women's football section, and in 2023 the Club achieved promotion to the top tier of Welsh women's football, the Adran Premier. Wrexham AFC Women were subsequently able to realize their ambition of becoming the first semi-professional women's football team in Wales. The team also holds the all-time Welsh domestic football attendance record of 9,511, set at the Racecourse Ground on March 26, 2023.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves approximately 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com . For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures . For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com .

