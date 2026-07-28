Ally Financial Earns National Recognition for Digital Banking, Workplace Culture and Innovation

Fifth-Consecutive Best Overall Online Bank Honor from The Wall Street Journal, #6 on Forbes' 2026 World's Best Banks List and Outstanding Across All Three Categories in Kiplinger's Readers' Choice Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), home to the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, today announced a series of national recognitions spanning digital banking, workplace culture and innovation.

"While each of these recognitions reflects a different aspect of our business, they all point back to the same thing: a commitment to our customers and teammates," said Lindsay Sacknoff, president, consumer banking at Ally. "We're proud to see that focus reflected in the experiences we create, the trust we've earned and the impact we're making every day."

Why Ally Bank Ranks Among America's Leading Digital Banks

The industry awards Ally consistently for making banking simpler, more transparent and more rewarding for its customers. The following awards highlight Ally's commitment to transparent, customer-first digital banking:

Buy Side from The Wall Street Journal: Best Overall Online Bank (2026, 5 th consecutive year)



For the fifth consecutive year, Buy Side from The Wall Street Journal named Ally the Best Overall Online Bank of 2026, recognizing Ally's 24/7 human customer support, access to 75,000+ fee-free ATMs, the ability to add cash for free, and its commitment to eliminating the fees and friction that often define online-only banking.





For the fifth consecutive year, Buy Side from The Wall Street Journal named Ally the Best Overall Online Bank of 2026, recognizing Ally's 24/7 human customer support, access to 75,000+ fee-free ATMs, the ability to add cash for free, and its commitment to eliminating the fees and friction that often define online-only banking. Forbes: World's Best Banks (2026)



Forbes, in partnership with Statista, ranked Ally #6 among U.S. banks on the 2026 World's Best Banks list, informed by a survey of 54,000 customers across 34 countries evaluating trust, customer service, digital capabilities and financial advice. Ally's digital-first model earned a top 10 finish among the 72 U.S. banks recognized worldwide.





Forbes, in partnership with Statista, ranked Ally #6 among U.S. banks on the 2026 World's Best Banks list, informed by a survey of 54,000 customers across 34 countries evaluating trust, customer service, digital capabilities and financial advice. Ally's digital-first model earned a top 10 finish among the 72 U.S. banks recognized worldwide. JD Power: U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Study (2026)



Ally scored in the top three in both High-Yield Savings (#2) and Checking (#3) in JD Power's 10th annual U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Study, which surveyed over 16,000 online-only bank customers across six dimensions: customer service, ease of moving money, ability to help money grow, level of trust, managing account via mobile app and managing account via website. This underscores Ally's consistent performance across its two most important deposit products.





Ally scored in the top three in both High-Yield Savings (#2) and Checking (#3) in JD Power's 10th annual U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Study, which surveyed over 16,000 online-only bank customers across six dimensions: customer service, ease of moving money, ability to help money grow, level of trust, managing account via mobile app and managing account via website. This underscores Ally's consistent performance across its two most important deposit products. Newsweek: Best National Retail Bank (2026)



Named one of 10 national retail banks recognized by Newsweek for leading the new age of banking, Ally ranked #6 in an editor-nominated, reader-voted competition. The recognition highlighted Ally's high-yield savings, no hidden fee checking and intuitive digital tools.





Named one of 10 national retail banks recognized by Newsweek for leading the new age of banking, Ally ranked #6 in an editor-nominated, reader-voted competition. The recognition highlighted Ally's high-yield savings, no hidden fee checking and intuitive digital tools. Kiplinger: Readers' Choice Awards (2026)



Based on a survey of 4,200+ readers rating financial providers on customer service, likelihood to recommend and overall satisfaction, Kiplinger recognized Ally across all three categories: Outstanding for Customer Service, Most Recommended and Overall Satisfaction. Ally was among a select group of banks recognized as Outstanding across all three dimensions, driven by 24/7 customer service and no monthly maintenance fees.





Based on a survey of 4,200+ readers rating financial providers on customer service, likelihood to recommend and overall satisfaction, Kiplinger recognized Ally across all three categories: Outstanding for Customer Service, Most Recommended and Overall Satisfaction. Ally was among a select group of banks recognized as Outstanding across all three dimensions, driven by 24/7 customer service and no monthly maintenance fees. Bankrate: Best for All-in-One Banking (2026)



Bankrate's editorial team recognized Ally as best for all-in-one banking, highlighting Ally's ability to provide a complete financial experience in one place. They noted Ally's full suite of deposit products — savings, checking, CD's and money market accounts — alongside auto financing and investing options, all delivered with competitive rates and no hidden fees in one digital experience.

Why Ally Continues to Earn Workplace Recognition

Ally's purpose-driven culture, built on flexibility, professional development, opportunity, innovation and showing up for the moments that matter in employees' lives, led to the following 2026 recognitions:

Together, these recognitions validate Ally's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, driving innovation and creating a workplace where teammates can thrive.

For a complete list of Ally's awards and industry recognitions, visit the Ally Media Center Awards and Recognitions page . Additional honors announced earlier in 2026 can be found in Ally Financial Earns Top National Honors for Innovation, Trust and Workplace Excellence in 2026 , published April 8, 2026.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation's largest all-digital bank and auto finance business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $200 billion in assets and 9.6 million customers (June 30, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal financial advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally's seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.

Contact:

Alex Moore

Ally Communications (Media)

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial