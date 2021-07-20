Ally Financial reports second quarter 2021 financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its second quarter 2021 financial results. View the full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement also can be accessed

Ally will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Dial 844-530-6677 (or +1-508-637-5641 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 7296508.

The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on July 20, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from 12:00 p.m. ET on July 20, 2021 until July 27, 2021. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 7296508 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

