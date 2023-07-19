Ally Financial reports second quarter 2023 financial results

News provided by

Ally Financial

19 Jul, 2023, 07:25 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbdb58295f7cd4bba8dcc709e4ca5bfda. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial

Also from this source

Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred stock

Empowering communities: Ally commits nearly $1 billion to housing initiatives

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.