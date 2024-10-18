Ally Financial reports third quarter 2024 financial results

Ally Financial

Oct 18, 2024, 07:25 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its third quarter 2024 results. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3b3fdeac09704bdf9aedd3ad3c7fdfd7. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves approximately 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.  

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial

