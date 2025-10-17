Ally Financial reports third quarter 2025 financial results

Ally Financial

Oct 17, 2025, 07:25 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its third quarter 2025 results. View full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI273d597f5258463594678e0e3bac3ba8. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.  

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.  

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
[email protected]

News Releases in Similar Topics