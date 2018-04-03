CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its first quarter financial results for Thursday, April 26, 2018. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).
Ally will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.
Conference Call Information: Dial 844-530-6677 (or +1-508-637-5641 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 9299257.
The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).
The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on April 26, 2018, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.
Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from 12:00 p.m. ET on April 26, 2018, until May 3, 2018. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 9299257 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.
Contacts:
Sari Jensen
Ally Communications (Media)
646-781-2539
sari.jensen@ally.com
Michael T. Brown
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5225
michael.t.brown@ally.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-schedules-release-of-first-quarter-financial-results-300623352.html
SOURCE Ally Financial
Share this article