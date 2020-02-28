Ally Financial to Present at the Autonomous Boston Financials Summit

DETROIT, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) President of Auto Finance, Doug Timmerman will present at the Autonomous Boston Financials Summit Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be made available following the event.

