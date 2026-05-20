Ally Financial to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

News provided by

Ally Financial

May 20, 2026, 10:01 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) President of Dealer Financial Services, Doug Timmerman, President of Corporate Finance, Bill Hall, and Chief Financial Planning and Investor Relations Officer, Sean Leary, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at approximately 8:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.  

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
[email protected] 

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Tracey Weber elected to Ally Financial board of directors

Tracey Weber elected to Ally Financial board of directors

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced that Tracey Weber has been elected to its board at its annual meeting of shareholders, expanding the board ...
Ally unveils "Life Today," putting customers at the center of where life and money collide

Ally unveils "Life Today," putting customers at the center of where life and money collide

Nearly two decades ago, Ally disrupted the industry by introducing Ally Bank as one of the first digital-only banks. Today, it's disrupting again....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics