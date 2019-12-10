Ally Law, a Global Legal Network, and Member Firms Earn Key Rankings in Chambers Asia-Pacific 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 70 member firms and nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce that five of its member firms have been ranked in the 2020 edition of Chambers Asia-Pacific. In addition, Ally Law has again been ranked among the Leading Regional Law Firm Networks.

The Ally Law member firms included in Chambers Asia-Pacific 2020 include:

Australia: Thynne + Macartney: Band 2, Shipping

China: R&P China Lawyers: Band 2, Corporate/Commercial: East Coast: Shanghai (PRC Firms)

Hong Kong: Boase Cohen & Collins: Band 3, Family/Matrimonial (International Firms)

Taiwan: Formosan Brothers: Band 3, Intellectual Property

Vietnam: LNT & Partners: Band 2, Dispute Resolution; Band 3, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "We extend our congratulations to our Asia-Pacific member firms that have been honored in these most recent rankings by Chambers and Partners. The inclusion of these firms and our global network in this important guide reflects the top-quality service, counsel and collaboration that is a hallmark of our entire organization. In addition to our rankings in the Asia-Pacific guide, nearly one-third of our more than 70 member firms are also listed by Chambers in key jurisdictions around the world."

Added Wendy Horn, Executive Director of Ally Law, "On behalf of our member firms and Ally Law, we are deeply honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners. These rankings are a testament to our commitment to providing responsive, coordinated and cost-effective solutions to corporations, business owners, investors and high-net worth individuals wherever they have financial interests, operations or commercial relationships. As we expand our network in key markets worldwide, we continue to follow a stringent vetting process to ensure that all of our members, working together, can help clients respond to challenges and seize opportunities worldwide."

These Asia-Pacific honors are in addition to Ally Law's current Band 1 rankings in the 2019 editions of Chambers Global (Leading Law Firm Networks, Global-Wide) and Chambers Latin America (Global Law Firm Networks).

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 Global Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 70+ firms include more than 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

