Ally Law Admits Newest Members in Indonesia and Luxembourg

MINNEAPOLIS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law is pleased to announce that Legisperitus, based in Jakarta and Duro & Goebel, based in Luxembourg have been admitted as new members.

Legisperitus was established in 2013 by Marini Sulaeman, Afamo Laiman and Daniel Alfredo. Today the firm includes 11 lawyers and offers a full-service practice mix.

Said Managing Partner Marini Sulaeman, "Since the firm was established, our team has steadily worked to ensure that our resources, expertise and aptitude adapt to a dynamic business environment that is progressively global and technologically advanced. We see Ally Law as a key component of our continual evolution."

Duro & Goebel was founded by Charles Duro and Marianne Goebel in 1996.

This 15-lawyer firm offers corporate transactional and dispute resolution services, and provides multi-jurisdictional advice to high net worth individuals and family offices on personal wealth structures. They are also well-regarded for their international tax capabilities.

Duro & Goebel's co-founder Charles Duro comments, "We believe expanding our international footprint through Ally Law is fundamental to our firm's growth and profitability. We are pleased to be part of such an elite group of firms."

"Legisperitus and Duro & Goebel have extensive local knowledge combined with their deep connections throughout their regions. This further strengthens the coverage we provide clients," says Alfonso Gonzalez, Ally Law president. "We are pleased to admit these distinguished firms as the newest members of our expanding organization."

For more information about Legisperitus, see http://legisperitus.co.id. For Duro & Goebel, visit http://www.duro-goebel.com.

About Ally Law

Ally Law's 60+ independent law firms and over 2000 professionals provide comprehensive legal services to clients operating worldwide. Our firms are subject to rigorous vetting, an ongoing quality control monitoring process, and are highly ranked by Chambers, Legal 500 and Best Lawyers.

