Ally Law Admits Prominent New Member Firms in Chile, Colombia and Peru

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce three new members: Arteaga, Gorziglia, Cuberos Cortés Gutiérrez, and Santiváñez Abogados.

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lindmark Welinder (Sweden), "We are delighted to welcome our new South American members. These firms uphold the highest standards in excellence and notably bolster our presence in this jurisdiction, allowing us to better serve our clients."

Founded in 2007, the 19-lawyer Chilean firm Arteaga Gorziglia provides their clients with legal services in the areas of corporate M&A, tax, energy, natural resources, environmental law and dispute resolution.

Founder Ignacio Arteaga says, "We are very happy to be part of such a prestigious worldwide network as Ally Law, and we look forward to broadening the working opportunities to all members of the alliance." Co-founder Arnaldo Gorziglia further commented, "Being a member of Ally Law strengthens our mission of providing top quality legal advice to foreign companies doing business in Chile."

Chambers & Partners ranks Arteaga Gorziglia in the areas of corporate M&A, energy & natural resources and projects. Latin Lawyer reports, "This law firm attracts consistent praise from market peers… and is already making waves in the Chilean market for its role in large M&A transactions."

Founded in 1986, the 34-lawyer Colombian firm, Cuberos Cortés Gutiérrez, has a broad transactional practice focusing on corporate M&A, labor and immigration, tax customs and foreign exchange, zoning and real estate, infrastructure and public procurement, insolvency, and arbitration and litigation. They work with domestic and foreign entities, providing highly personalized legal services at all levels.

Founder Edwin Cortés comments, "Colombia is a key jurisdiction in the South American market, and we are proud that our firm will fill this role within Ally Law." Co-founder José Gutiérrez further comments, "We share in the group's collective goal of providing responsive, high quality legal advice throughout the world."

Cubertos Cortes Guitierrez is ranked in Chambers & Partners in Corporate/M&A, and Latin Lawyer reports,"This multidisciplinary firm has a well-respected and diverse transactional offering for Colombian and international clients." Additionaly our Partners Julia Velazquez is ranked in the latest edition of Chambers as Up and Coming in the Corporate M&A practice and Camilo Cuervo in the Labor and Employment practice.

Founded in 2005, the 27-lawyer Peruvian law firm Santiváñez Abogados focuses on energy, infrastructure and natural resources, as well as corporate, labor, tax, real estate and litigation experience. The firm's highly specialized work in modern regulated industries and sectors, combined with their involvement and immersion in clients' businesses, positions them as a strategic partner providing exceptional value.

Founder Roberto Santiváñez states, "Our firm mirrors Ally Law's values and exceptional client service standards. We are pleased to become part of a group that strengthens our platform to serve national and international clients at the highest levels."

Santiváñez Abogados is ranked by Chambers & Partners in the areas of energy & natural resources, power and projects, and Latin Lawyer has this to say about the firm: "Santiváñez Abogados is a point of reference for energy law. Since 2010, the firm has been steadily bolstering its energy, environment, mining and labour teams."

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 global law firm network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value. Our 71 firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn, Ally Law

+1 612 770 6046, [email protected]

SOURCE Ally Law

Related Links

http://www.ally-law.com

