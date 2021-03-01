Ally Law and Fourteen of Its Member Firms Ranked in Chambers Global 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 08:47 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has again been named as a Global Market Leader, Leading Law Firm Network in the 2021 Chambers and Partners Global Guide, along with 14 of its member firms.
Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "Ally Law is honored to once again receive this esteemed rating in the latest Chambers Global Guide. I'd also like to congratulate our members that have been individually honored. We are proud of the high-quality legal and business counsel and coordinated client service that we provide around the world."
Ally Law member firms ranked in Chambers Global 2021 include:
Asia Pacific
- Taiwan: Formosan Brothers- Band 3, Intellectual Property and lawyer Yvonne Y F Lin
- Vietnam: LNT & Partners: Band 3, Banking & Finance; Band 3, Corporate /M&A and lawyers Nguyen Ha Quyen Hoang and Net Le
EMEA
- Bulgaria: Kalaidjiev & Georgiev: Dispute Resolution, Angel Kalaidjiev named an Eminent Practitioner
- Cyprus: Georgiades & Pelides: Band 2, General Business Law and lawyer Marcos Georgiades
- UK: Edwin Coe LLP: Band 2, Insurance: Mainly Policyholders and lawyers Roger Franklin, Nicola Maher and Michael Whitton
- Germany: Melchers: Global Market Leaders, Gaming and Gambling: Band 2 and lawyers Jörg Hofmann and Matthias Spitz
- Greece: Your Legal Partners: Band 4, Banking and Finance and lawyer Katerina Christodoulou
- Israel: Lipa Meir & Co: Band 3, Banking and Finance and lawyer Ronen Baharav; Band 1, Restructuring/Insolvency and lawyer Zuriel Lavie; Dispute Resolution, Band 4, Alon Pomeranc; and Labor and Employment, Band 3, Shabi Michaeli
- Malta: WH Partners: Band 2, General Business Law and lawyers and Band 3 and Gaming and Gambling, lawyers Olga Finkel and James Scicluna in both
Americas
- Brazil: Cascione Pulino Boulos Advogados: Band 3, Banking & Finance and lawyer Fábio de Souza Aranha Cascione; Band 5, Capital Markets; Band 2 and Highly Regarded, Corporate/M&A and lawyer Milana Antoniolli Martins and Eduardo Alfred Taleb Boulos; and Band 5, Projects
- Toronto+ Ontario: Torkin Manes LLP: Band 4, Information Technology and lawyer Lisa R. Lifshitz
- Chile: Arteaga | Gorziglia: Band 4, Corporate/M&A and lawyer Arnaldo Gorziglia; Band 2, Energy & Natural Resources and lawyers Ignacio Arteaga and Luciano Cruz; and in Tax, Andrés Ossandón named an Associate to Watch
- Colombia: Cuberos Cortés Gutiérrez: Band 4, Corporate/M&A and lawyer Julia Velásquez named Up and Coming
- Peru: Santiváñez Abogados: Band 4, Projects and Corporate/M&A lawyer Guido Maeda named Associate to Watch
About Ally Law
Ally Law provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value. Our 70+ firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100+ business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.
