Ally Law and Fourteen of Its Member Firms Ranked in Chambers Global 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has again been named as a Global Market Leader, Leading Law Firm Network in the 2021 Chambers and Partners Global Guide, along with 14 of its member firms.

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "Ally Law is honored to once again receive this esteemed rating in the latest Chambers Global Guide. I'd also like to congratulate our members that have been individually honored. We are proud of the high-quality legal and business counsel and coordinated client service that we provide around the world."

Ally Law member firms ranked in Chambers Global 2021 include:

Asia Pacific

Taiwan : Formosan Brothers - Band 3, Intellectual Property and lawyer Yvonne Y F Lin

: - Band 3, Intellectual Property and lawyer Yvonne Y F Lin Vietnam : LNT & Partners: Band 3, Banking & Finance; Band 3, Corporate /M&A and lawyers Nguyen Ha Quyen Hoang and Net Le

EMEA

Bulgaria : Kalaidjiev & Georgiev : Dispute Resolution, Angel Kalaidjiev named an Eminent Practitioner

: Dispute Resolution, Angel Kalaidjiev named an Eminent Practitioner Cyprus : Georgiades & Pelides : Band 2, General Business Law and lawyer Marcos Georgiades

: : Band 2, General Business Law and lawyer UK: Edwin Coe LLP : Band 2, Insurance: Mainly Policyholders and lawyers Roger Franklin , Nicola Maher and Michael Whitton

: Band 2, Insurance: Mainly Policyholders and lawyers , and Germany : Melchers : Global Market Leaders, Gaming and Gambling: Band 2 and lawyers Jörg Hofmann and Matthias Spitz

: : Global Market Leaders, Gaming and Gambling: Band 2 and lawyers Jörg Greece : Your Legal Partners : Band 4, Banking and Finance and lawyer Katerina Christodoulou

: : Band 4, Banking and Finance and lawyer Israel : Lipa Meir & Co : Band 3, Banking and Finance and lawyer Ronen Baharav ; Band 1, Restructuring/Insolvency and lawyer Zuriel Lavie ; Dispute Resolution, Band 4, Alon Pomeranc ; and Labor and Employment, Band 3, Shabi Michaeli

: : Band 3, Banking and Finance and lawyer ; Band 1, Restructuring/Insolvency and lawyer ; Dispute Resolution, Band 4, ; and Labor and Employment, Band 3, Malta : WH Partners: Band 2, General Business Law and lawyers and Band 3 and Gaming and Gambling, lawyers Olga Finkel and James Scicluna in both

Americas

Brazil : Cascione Pulino Boulos Advogados: Band 3, Banking & Finance and lawyer Fábio de Souza Aranha Cascione ; Band 5, Capital Markets; Band 2 and Highly Regarded, Corporate/M&A and lawyer Milana Antoniolli Martins and Eduardo Alfred Taleb Boulos ; and Band 5, Projects

: Band 3, Banking & Finance and lawyer Fábio de ; Band 5, Capital Markets; Band 2 and Highly Regarded, Corporate/M&A and lawyer and ; and Band 5, Projects Toronto+ Ontario : Torkin Manes LLP : Band 4, Information Technology and lawyer Lisa R. Lifshitz

: : Band 4, Information Technology and lawyer Chile : Arteaga | Gorziglia : Band 4, Corporate/M&A and lawyer Arnaldo Gorziglia ; Band 2, Energy & Natural Resources and lawyers Ignacio Arteaga and Luciano Cruz ; and in Tax, Andrés Ossandón named an Associate to Watch

: : Band 4, Corporate/M&A and lawyer ; Band 2, Energy & Natural Resources and lawyers and ; and in Tax, Andrés Ossandón named an Associate to Watch Colombia : Cuberos Cortés Gutiérrez : Band 4, Corporate/M&A and lawyer Julia Velásquez named Up and Coming

: : Band 4, Corporate/M&A and lawyer Julia Velásquez named Up and Coming Peru : Santiváñez Abogados: Band 4, Projects and Corporate/M&A lawyer Guido Maeda named Associate to Watch

About Ally Law

Ally Law provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value. Our 70+ firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100+ business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

+1 612 770 6046

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Law

