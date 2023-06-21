Ally Law Announces New Global Campaign to Help Businesses and Firms Achieve Sustainability Goals

News provided by

Ally Law

21 Jun, 2023, 08:33 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global network of premier law firms, today announces its new global sustainability program

Continue Reading
Your Sustainable Ally
Your Sustainable Ally

"We believe sustainability is the future of law. As the first major legal network with a specific sustainability focus, our 80 member firms & 2800 lawyers have committed to adopting business practices that protect the environment and preserve natural resources," said Ramesh Vaidyanathan, President of Ally Law and the founder of India member firm, Advaya Legal. "To support our members in this endeavor, we've launched leadership and educational initiatives to help them deliver consistent, high-quality services over the long term. We're also sharing best practices for DEI initiatives, access to justice programs and Mansfield and B Corp certification."

Our Denver, Colorado based member, Moye White, has a B Corp certification, which is a distinguished designation awarded to companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. Other members who are Mansfield Certified, which is a designation that aims to boost diversity in leadership by broadening the pool of talent for leadership roles, include: Varnum (Michigan), 6.0 Certified; Vorys (Ohio & Texas), 6.0 Certified; Phillips Nizer (New York), 5.0 Certified Plus; Smith Anderson (North Carolina), 5.0 Certified Plus; Moye White (Colorado), Midsize Participating Firm; and Much (Illinois), Midsize Participating Firm.

Added Paola Sangiovanni, First Vice President of Ally Law and a partner in Italy member firm, Gitti and Partners, "Ally Law member firms and leadership are committed to achieving access to justice; diversity, equity and inclusion; the health and wellness of our firms, clients and communities; and protecting and restoring the environment. Working together, we believe that we can play a role in creating a better, more sustainable world for all."

To learn more about Ally Law's "Your Sustainable Ally" campaign and hear first-person stories from member firms, visit https://ally-law.com/your-sustainable-ally/.

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leader), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our 80 member firms are located in 45 countries and 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:
Wendy Horn
Ally Law
[email protected]
+1.612.770.6046

SOURCE Ally Law

Also from this source

Ally Law Announces New Leadership Team

Ally Law Annual General Meeting in Sydney Gathers Lawyers from 32 Countries with Focus on Sustainability

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.