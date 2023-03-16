Ally Law Announces New Leadership Team

New Officers and Five New Directors Elected to Executive Board

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with 80 member law firms in 45 countries, is pleased to announce that a new leadership team has been elected to its Executive Board. The vote took place today at Ally Law's global membership conference held in Sydney, Australia.

Ramesh K. Vaidyanathan

The membership elected Ramesh K. Vaidyanathan, founder and managing partner of Mumbai, India-based Advaya Legal, to serve as Ally Law's President for the period 2023–2025. A corporate lawyer with experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, projects and infrastructure, he also is Co-Chair of the Asia Pacific Regional Forum of the International Bar Association, is active in a number of legal and industry associations, has taught law courses at Michigan State University, has delivered presentations before audiences around the world, and is former General Counsel of the Mumbai International Airport development and modernization project.

Said Vaidyanathan, "I am very honored to have been selected by the member delegates of Ally Law to serve as our organization's President. After more than three decades of growth and expansion, our network is continuing to attract top-quality law firms in jurisdictions around the globe while cultivating a new generation of leadership — all of which enables us to deliver more and better service to clients almost anywhere they do business."

New officers include Paola Sangiovanni (Gitti and Partners); Milan, Italy) as First Vice President, and Juan Pablo Cardinal (Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer; Buenos Aires, Argentina) as Secretary. Sangiovanni is well-known for her distinguished practice in new technologies, life sciences, renewable energies, software and innovative financial services. Cardinal, a telecoms, media and technology (TMT) specialist, is leader of Ally's Latinx initiative and a founder of Richards, Cardinal, a Chambers-rated firm.

Newly elected directors include Ramona Azzopardi (WH Partners, Malta), a top-ranked taxation lawyer focused on cross-border transactions in the gaming, financial services and other industries, as well as private client services; Denise Junqueira (Cascione Advogados; São Paulo, Brazil), an experienced international trade, competition and antitrust lawyer licensed in São Paulo and New York; Linky Trott (Edwin Coe; London, UK), a Chambers-ranked lawyer who advises on the full range of employment issues arising for established businesses and senior executives; Judith Marsh (Vorys; Columbus, Ohio), a nationally recognized lawyer advising large retailers and consumer brands on corporate, commercial, franchising and distribution matters; and Harvey Koning (Varnum; Grand Rapids, Michigan), a top-ranked lawyer advising commercial clients on mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, corporate governance and related matters.

These new leaders join members continuing to serve the organization on the Executive Board, including Treasurer Andrew Parlour (Russell Kennedy; Melbourne, Australia), a corporate lawyer focused on mergers and acquisitions, business structures, commercial agreements and company law compliance; and directors Erich Gibel (Gibel Zirm; Vienna, Austria), an accomplished corporate lawyer, litigator and co-founder of his firm who represents businesses, high-net-worth families and private foundations; Martin O'Hara (Much; Chicago, Illinois), an experienced litigator with a focus on defending legal and professional malpractice cases; and James Turner (McVeah Fleming; Auckland, New Zealand), a skilled lawyer specializing in helping businesses and individuals resolve disputes and navigate their legal obligations.

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners's Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leader), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our 80 member firms are located in 45 countries and 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

