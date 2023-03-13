Ally Law Annual General Meeting in Sydney Gathers Lawyers from 32 Countries with Focus on Sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in 45 countries, kicked off its 2023 Annual General Meeting in Sydney, Australia, today. Hosted by member firm Russell Kennedy from March 14 to 18, 2023, this marquee event brings 125 lawyers and guests from 32 countries on five continents.

This year's theme is "Business Sustainability in a Competitive, Regulated, and Environmentally Conscious World." Over the course of the four-day event, delegates, client guests, and invited presenters will discuss best practices for creating and leading resilient, forward-thinking firms. In addition, the keynote address, panels, and breakout sessions will explore business planning for a sustainable future; corporate social responsibility and compliance; the intersection of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues; litigation and healthcare trends; cybersecurity and data privacy; and much more.

Said Paul Franke, President of Ally Law and a partner in Denver, Colorado-based law firm Moye White, "Each of our Ally member firms ranks among the top legal providers in their respective countries. Our Annual General Meeting offers an important opportunity to strengthen our network and improve collaboration across jurisdictions and industries. This year we are honored to welcome new member firms in Central America and Europe — a sign of our continued growth and our expanding ability to serve our clients more effectively, at home and around the globe."

New member firms include Aczalaw Honduras (San Pedro Sula, Honduras), ACZALAW Nicaragua (Managua, Nicaragua), Delvalle, Escalona, Levy & Corró (DELCO; Panama City, Panama), Dündar Sır Law Firm (Istanbul, Turkey), Hayes solicitors LLP (Dublin, Ireland), Hronček & Partners (Žilina, Slovakia), and Oller Abogados (San José, Costa Rica).

Said Russell Kennedy principal and Ally Officer Andrew Parlour, "With a full slate of panels, roundtable discussions and presentations on substantive legal issues, practice management and emerging legal trends, this year's AGM will help build the relationships and skills leaders need to create sustainable organizations."

In addition to the AGM, Ally Law members regularly meet regionally to focus on jurisdiction-specific business and legal issues. These regular meetings give members a distinct advantage over law firms outside the network, helping ensure that current insights and experiences are shared among the organization's network of professionals.

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leader), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our 80 member firms are located in 45 countries and 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

[email protected]

+1.612.770.6046

SOURCE Ally Law