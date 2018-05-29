Ally Law "Global Strategies for Law and Business" Client Conference Features Keynote Speaker Alastair Campbell

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes 65 member firms and 2400 lawyers worldwide, hosts today a special client conference in London entitled "Global Strategies for Law and Business." The event features a keynote address by noted journalist, author and political advisor, Alastair Campbell. Mr. Campbell is perhaps best known for his work as spokesman, campaign director and Downing Street Press Secretary for Tony Blair during Mr. Blair's tenure as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Said Alfonso González Uribe, president of Ally Law and a partner in Mexico City-based law firm Cornejo Méndez González & Duarte, "With 160 clients and lawyers attending our conference, we'll be examining major trends involving cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, the impact of millennials in the workplace, data breach prevention and response, and the role of outside counsel in managing risk. We bring together some of the world's finest legal and business minds to help our clients become better prepared for global corporate success."

Added Roger Franklin, chair of the Program Committee and a partner at London-based Edwin Coe, "As today's business, legal and regulatory environment seems to change by the hour, corporate leaders and in-house counsel are finding it increasingly difficult to identify core businesses opportunities and respond to growing risks. Our series of discussions is designed to better equip clients for the challenges they face in the boardroom, in the courtroom and beyond."

About Ally Law

Ally Law firms provide sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 60+ firms include more than 2300 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. With origins in the International Alliance of Law Firms, many of our member firms have worked together for decades. Each has been subject to a rigorous vetting process and many are ranked by respected legal guides, including Chambers, The Legal 500 and Best Lawyers. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

195961@email4pr.com

+1.612.770.6046

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-law-global-strategies-for-law-and-business-client-conference-features-keynote-speaker-alastair-campbell-300655219.html

SOURCE Ally Law

Related Links

http://www.ally-law.com

