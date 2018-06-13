Ally Law Members Elect 2018-2019 Executive Board

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 60 member firms and over 2,300 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce that its members have elected the organization's 2018-2019 Executive Board. The vote was finalized on 31 May 2018 at Ally Law's Annual General Meeting held in London.

Said Alfonso Gonzáles Uribe, President of Ally Law and a partner in Mexico City-based law firm Cornejo Méndez González & Duarte, "I am looking forward to working with the new Executive Board of Ally Law over the next year. These individuals are more than highly qualified lawyers — they have also demonstrated remarkable leadership at their own firms, in the legal community and in our organization. Together with our 2,300 member lawyers practicing worldwide, I am confident that we will further increase the quality and value of our counsel and our commitment to providing service excellence to clients across industries and wherever they do business." González will complete his two-year term as President of Ally Law in 2019.

In its regularly scheduled election, the membership of Ally Law has elected Björn Welinder (Lindmark Welinder; Lund, Sweden) as First Vice President, Eric Krathwohl (Rich May; Boston, United States) as Treasurer and Roger Franklin (Edwin Coe; London, United Kingdom), as Secretary. Serving one-year terms as Vice Presidents are Paul Franke (Moye White LLP; Denver, Colorado), Ronald Hack (Evans & Dixon; St. Louis, United States), Marc Landis (Phillips Nizer; New York, United States), Ewa Lejman (Izabella Żyglicka and Partners; Katowice, Poland), Ramesh K Vaidyanathan (Advaya Legal; Mumbai, India), Aron Vikor (Szabó Kelemen & Partners; Budapest, Hungary), Andrew Parlour (Russel Kennedy; Melbourne, Australia), and Erich Gibel (Gibel Zirm; Vienna, Austria).

About Ally Law

Ally Law firms provide sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 60+ firms include more than 2,300 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. Each has been subject to a rigorous vetting process and many are ranked by respected legal guides, including Chambers, The Legal 500 and Best Lawyers. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

197078@email4pr.com

+1 617 770 6046

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-law-members-elect-2018-2019-executive-board-300665266.html

SOURCE Ally Law

Related Links

http://www.ally-law.com

