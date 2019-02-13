Ally Law Members Elect 2018-2019 Executive Board

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network with more than 70 member firms and 2800+ lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce the 2019-2020 Executive Board. The member election was at the 7 March 2019 Ally Law Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, India.

Said Björn Welinder, President of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "I am honored to have been selected by the member delegates of Ally Law to serve as our organization's President. As one of Ally Law's founding members, I have seen our network grow in strength, in the number of jurisdictions in which member firms are located and practice, and in our ability to provide excellent, coordinated client service around the world. I look forward to working with the new Executive Board of Ally Law, particularly as we prepare to celebrate our network's 30th anniversary next year." Welinder will complete his two-year term as President of Ally Law in 2021.

In its regularly scheduled election, the membership of Ally Law has elected Paul Franke (Moye White LLP; Denver, Colorado) as First Vice President, Eric Krathwohl (Rich May; Boston, United States) as Treasurer and Roger Franklin (Edwin Coe; London, United Kingdom), as Secretary. Serving one-year terms as Vice Presidents are Erich Gibel (Gibel Zirm; Vienna, Austria), Ronald Hack (Evans & Dixon; St. Louis, United States), Marc Landis (Phillips Nizer; New York, United States), Ewa Lejman (Izabella Żyglicka and Partners; Katowice, Poland), Martin O'Hara (Much Law; Chicago, Illinois), Andrew Parlour (Russell Kennedy; Melbourne, Australia), Paola Sangiovanni (Gitti and Partners; Milan, Italy) and Ramesh K Vaidyanathan (Advaya Legal; Mumbai, India).

