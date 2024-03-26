Ally Law Welcomes Ellenoff Grossman + Schole as its New York Member

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in 50 countries, has appointed Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as its exclusive New York member.

Founded in 1992, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP ("EGS") is renowned for its exceptional transactional practice and for representing clients in complex and challenging disputes before the US Supreme Court, all 12 US Courts of Appeals, federal and state courts nationwide, and a broad range of arbitration panels and administrative agencies.

Said Ally Law President Ramesh K. Vaidyanathan, co-founder and managing partner of India-based law firm, BTG Advaya, "Because New York is arguably the world's leading commercial and financial center, we needed a member with stellar corporate and securities credentials. EGS more than meets these requirements – they are a top ten firm for IPOs. That they have achieved this remarkable benchmark as a mid-sized, first-generation firm is really the Ally Law ethos in action. Like so many of our members, EGS punches above its weight in areas critical to sophisticated clients worldwide, with a close focus on value and efficiency."

The firm has robust credentials in real estate, broker-dealer regulation, private investment funds, immigration, corporate restructuring, intellectual property, labor, employment, ERISA, executive compensation, tax, and estate planning. They are also known for representing U.S. companies with operations and activities in China and Chinese enterprises listed or doing business in the U.S.

Added Barry Grossman, an EGS founding partner, "As a premier legal network, Ally Law exemplifies the coordinated service, sophisticated legal counsel and broad geographic coverage that is so important to today's clients. In an era in which virtually every business is global, the ability to combine our resources with those of select law firms worldwide can only heighten our ability to provide comprehensive service. We look forward to collaborating with our Ally Law colleagues and their clients, wherever they do business."

Ally Law, a Chambers-ranked global network, has 80 members and more than 3000 lawyers in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East. For 35 years, Ally Law has been an invitation-only organization that maintains the quality and reliability of its member firms through rigorous vetting processes and ongoing monitoring of client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

