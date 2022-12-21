Ally Law Welcomes Law Firms in Honduras, Ireland, Nicaragua and Slovakia to Its Global Network

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a premier global legal network, is pleased to announce new member firms in Central America and Europe, including Hayes Solicitors, based in Dublin; Aczalaw Honduras, based in San Pedro Sula; Aczalaw Nicaragua, based in Managua; and Hronček & Partners, based in Bratislava.

These four new members are the latest in a series of top-echelon firms joining Ally Law in 2022. Others include Oller Abogados (San José, Costa Rica), Delvalle, Escalona, Levy & Corró (DELCO; Panama City, Panama), and Dündar Sır Law Firm (Istanbul, Turkey).

Said Paul Franke, president of Ally Law and a partner in the Denver-based law firm Moye White, "Each of these firms is an innovative market leader with a fierce commitment to quality and service. This shared culture unites us, enabling us to serve our global clients more effectively than those behemoth firms found in BigLaw."

Well known for its strength handling cross-border issues, Aczalaw Honduras has advised public and private companies and domestic and foreign investors for more than 35 years.

ACZALAW Nicaragua also offers legal services across the spectrum, with a particular focus on the mining, energy, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

With a 175-year heritage, Hayes Solicitors enjoys a strong reputation for representing clients in high-stakes litigation and has deep expertise in business, employment, property, media, healthcare, banking, insolvency, and data protection.

Hronček & Partners has a well-regarded cross border corporate M+A practice and acts in regulatory and dispute-resolution matters.

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leaders), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 80 firms include approximately 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

