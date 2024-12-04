Ally Law Welcomes Newest Member Firm, Karachi, Pakistan-Based Khalid Anwer & Co.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in nearly 50 countries, is pleased to announce its newest member, prominent law firm Khalid Anwer & Co. Established in 1944 by Mr. A. K. Brohi, a leading lawyer of his time, Khalid Anwer & Co. is one of the premier law firms of Pakistan.

From its 15-member office in Karachi, along with associate firms in Lahore and Islamabad, the firm draws on a long tradition of public service and its extensive track record of high-profile constitutional and commercial litigation, arbitration, and transactional work to provide full-spectrum legal counsel. The firm's clients include multinational, Fortune 500 corporations and domestic Pakistani companies whose products and services include consumer goods, automobiles, textiles, pharmaceutical, energy and power, as well as insurers and four out of the five largest banks in the country. The firm's lawyers regularly work pro bono on matters where their skills and resources can contribute to promoting constitutional governance, protecting fundamental rights and the environment, and strengthening the rule of law.

Said Ally Law President Ramesh K. Vaidyanathan, co-founder and managing partner of India-based law firm, BTG Advaya, "As an important contributor the global economy, Pakistan offers numerous opportunities to domestic and international emerging-growth and established companies alike. Khalid Anwer & Co.'s focus on client service, its lawyers' legal acumen, and its strong network within Pakistan, throughout the region, and across the globe enable it to provide the high-quality counsel for which Ally Law's member firms have come to be known."

Added Khalid Anwer & Co. managing partner Raashid Anwer, "The Ally Law brand is recognized worldwide as a premier legal network, whose values, capabilities, and geographic coverage make it a perfect resource for companies seeking to do business in Pakistan, and for Pakistani companies and investors seeking to expand their global footprint. We are very pleased to be included among this group of top-performing legal advisors and look forward to working with our new colleagues and collaborating with them to provide superior client service."

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leader), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our 80 member firms are located in nearly 50 countries and 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

