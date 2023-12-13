Ally Law Welcomes Newest Member Firms, Shehata & Partners (Egypt) and Zacarías & Fernández (Paraguay)

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in nearly 50 countries, is pleased to announce its two newest members: prominent Egyptian law firm Shehata & Partners (FMJ) and Paraguay-based Zacarías & Fernández.

Said Ally Law President Ramesh K. Vaidyanathan, co-founder and managing partner of India-based law firm, BTG Advaya, "We are very pleased to welcome Shehata & Partners and Zacarías & Fernández, long with their teams of highly experienced lawyers, to Ally Law. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the countries of South America are key contributors to the global economy. Our expanding presence in both of these areas, and the quality of these two new member firms, will help our entire network provide more effective service to local, regional and multinational businesses with interests, investments and relationships within Egypt, Paraguay and beyond."

Established in 1996 and based in Cairo, Shehata & Partners is driven to provide the most trusted and effective legal advice on dispute resolution and corporate law both in Egypt and across the MENA region. Recognized as top legal providers by Chambers Global, The Legal 500 USA and more, Shehata & Partners advises major corporations, mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs and investors. The firm has developed deep expertise in numerous industries, including banking and finance, construction and real estate, and renewable energy.

Ibrahim Shehata, a partner at Shehata & Partners, added, "Ally Law has long been recognized as a premier global legal network. It is a great honor to be invited to join Ally Law and we look forward to working with our member-firm colleagues and their clients to provide more effective legal counsel wherever their business pursuits may take them."

Since its founding in 1991, the core goal of Zacarías & Hernández has remained clear: to be a competitive and efficient legal team, deeply aware of its clients' needs. As a full-service firm, Zacarías & Hernández provides general corporate and dispute-resolution counsel, as well as in-depth focused guidance in areas such as intellectual property, business immigration, tax, regulatory compliance and legislative advocacy. Ranked in Chambers Latin America, members of the firm are deeply involved with a number of international legal and bar associations.

Said founding partner Wilfrido Fernández, "From our centralized location in South America, our firm advises domestic and multinational corporations doing business across Paraguay and the surrounding region. Our holistic approach to client service aligns perfectly with Ally Law's mission to provide affordable, effective and reliable counsel worldwide."

