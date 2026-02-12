Ally Services Completes Three Add-on Acquisitions in 2025, Expanding Residential HVAC Platform

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Services ("Ally" or the "Company"), a regional provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services in the Mid-Atlantic, announced that it completed three add-on acquisitions in 2025. The acquisitions of J Hood Services (Manassas, VA), Tri-County Aire (Charlotte Hall, MD), and Above & Beyond (Laurel, DE) meaningfully expanded Ally's residential HVAC platform, strengthened operating footprint across Virginia and adjacent markets, and contributed to more than doubling the Company's revenue.

Each of the acquired businesses is a well-established residential HVAC operator with a strong local brand, experienced field leadership, and loyal customer base. The businesses will continue to operate under existing brands with their existing employee base. Collectively, the acquisitions enhanced Ally's route density, technician utilization, and cross-market scalability—further positioning the Company as a leading residential HVAC and plumbing platform in the Mid-Atlantic.

"These acquisitions demonstrate the strength of our operating model and our ability to partner with high-quality local businesses," said Rick Schomburger, Chief Executive Officer of Ally. "We've built a repeatable acquisition and integration playbook that allows us to preserve local brands while driving performance through shared resources, systems, and best practices."

"Our focus has been on pairing a disciplined acquisition strategy with the infrastructure required to support growth," said Mike Minchella, Managing Partner at Watchtower Capital. "Ally has made strategic investments in core systems, including ServiceTitan, to ensure consistent execution across the platform."

Since its formation, Ally Services has focused on building a scaled, professionally managed platform through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth. With an established leadership team, scalable centralized infrastructure, increasing market density, and a growing base of recurring residential service customers, Ally is well positioned for continued expansion across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Company remains interested in partnering with high-quality residential HVAC and plumbing operators. Business owners interested in exploring a partnership with Ally Services are encouraged to contact Rick Schomburger at [email protected].

About Ally Services

Ally Services, backed by Watchtower Capital, is a regional provider of HVAC and plumbing services for residential and light commercial customers. Ally serves thousands of customers annually across Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington D.C. The Company is focused on building a scalable, best-in-class residential services platform through disciplined acquisitions and organic investment.

For additional information, please visit www.allyservicesgroup.com.

About Watchtower Capital

Watchtower Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses. The firm invests in the consumer services, commercial services and B2B products sectors, targeting initial platform investments up to $100 million. Watchtower employs a no-ego and operationally hands-on approach, and is highly collaborative in working with its investments. For high-achieving founders and family business owners, Watchtower offers an accelerated path to take your business to a new level.

For additional information, please visit www.watchtowercp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

