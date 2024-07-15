Ally Services Welcomes Rick Schomburger as New Chief Executive Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Services, a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services in the Mid-Atlantic, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Schomburger as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Rick brings 15 years of C-level executive experience in HVAC, plumbing, home and facility services industries. With a deep understanding of both commercial and residential services and a proven track record, Rick is well-positioned to drive Ally forward into its next phase of growth and success. Under Rick's leadership, Ally will continue building its corporate infrastructure, including development of top-tier talent, upgrading software and systems, optimizing operational processes, and strengthening financial management practices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick to Ally Services as our new CEO," said Casey Lanza, Partner at Watchtower Capital Partners. "With his impressive background of relevant industry and operations expertise, we are confident that Rick will accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and further strengthen our position in the Mid-Atlantic. Moreover, Rick is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and empowerment within the company, recognizing that a strong company infrastructure is built on the collective strength of its people."

Rick expressed his enthusiasm for joining Ally, stating, "I am honored to join the talented team at Ally Services and look forward to working closely with employees, customers, and stakeholders to drive innovation, deliver exceptional service, and achieve sustainable growth. I see the potential in each of the companies and have a great passion for the mechanical and plumbing industry. Those individuals who have pursued careers in this field have my utmost admiration. We have an exciting future in front of us as we capture growth opportunities that benefit both our investors and our employees."

Prior to joining Ally, Rick held various executive positions within HVAC, plumbing, home and facility services industries, where he successfully led strategic initiatives, expanded market presence, and improved underperforming locations. Most recently, Rick was Chief Operating Officer at Marsden Services where he led their HVAC / Mechanical and Facility Management divisions. Rick, his wife Cheryl, and their dog Tucker will be relocating to the Maryland area.

About Ally Services: Ally Services, backed by Watchtower Capital Partners, is a regional provider of essential home and facility services, including repair, maintenance, and replacement of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical systems. Ally serves over 6,000 residential and light commercial customers annually throughout Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington D.C.

For more information about Ally Services, please visit www.allyservicesgroup.com or contact Rick Schomburger at [email protected] or 520-834-4051.

About Watchtower Capital Partners: Watchtower Capital Partners invests in lower middle market companies that are headquartered in the US or Canada. Typical targets will have less than $7 million in EBITDA. Sectors of interest include industrial services, residential services, building products, distribution, and niche manufacturing. For additional information on Watchtower Capital Partners, please visit www.watchtowercp.com.

SOURCE Ally Services