Ally shines spotlight on #TheUnsponsored athletes, celebrating and supporting their dreams to be the best

Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally, explained, "Thousands of athletes train for years chasing down a dream to represent our country at the highest level, and while some will make it this year—and even go on to enjoy glory and lucrative contracts—many will have to stay at it, training, sweating and competing for another three years. The road is hard and expensive. But it can be a little easier when you have a financial ally in your corner. We wanted to bring the stories of the unseen and the unsponsored to the forefront, offer our support and hopefully spur others to follow suit."

Ally's #TheUnsponsored heroes

Ally's funding will enable these unsponsored athletes to pay for essentials such as training equipment and coaches' fees, as well as basic life necessities. To rally additional support, the company will be airing 30- and 60-second film spots across social media and national media properties, highlighting three unsponsored athletes' journeys as they strive to reach the top echelon of their sports.

Directing the stories is award-winning filmmaker Daniele Anastasion, whose "Run Mama Run" short docu-series was a Tribeca Film Festival special selection. Among the athletes featured in Ally's campaign are:

Joshua Hartman : A 23-year-old cyclist, Joshua had a near-death experience while cycling in his teens. He has since recovered and is pursuing his dreams of representing his country. Joshua works to cover some of his training expenses by delivery driving for a major U.S. retailer.

: A 23-year-old cyclist, Joshua had a near-death experience while cycling in his teens. He has since recovered and is pursuing his dreams of representing his country. Joshua works to cover some of his training expenses by delivery driving for a major U.S. retailer. Ceara Gray : Raised by a single mother in Alabama , Ceara is a 24-year-old gymnast turned weightlifter. Despite facing setbacks, Ceara's resilience and work ethic have helped her emerge as one of the nation's strongest women.

: Raised by a single mother in , Ceara is a 24-year-old gymnast turned weightlifter. Despite facing setbacks, Ceara's resilience and work ethic have helped her emerge as one of the nation's strongest women. Sarah Sellers : A marathon runner and new mom, 30-year-old Sarah went from virtual unknown to placing second in the 2018 Boston Marathon. She works full-time job as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) in a Tucson-based hospital, and she is determined to be a U.S. champion.

To join Ally's #TheUnsponsored movement

To learn more about these unsponsored U.S. hopefuls and others, as well as ways to help them, please visit ally.com/theunsponsored. Here, Ally shares their stories and links to organizations offering support and financial relief to help enable these athletes to train.

