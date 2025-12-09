Ally Solutions CEO Trevor Schrier Partners with CrossFit Icon Brooke Ence to Redefine Her Brand 'Naked Training' and the Future of Fitness with AI

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Solutions, led by Founder and CEO Trevor Schrier, a leader in conversational and voice-based AI for business, has announced a landmark partnership with CrossFit athlete, actress, entrepreneur, and fitness personality Brooke Ence. Together, they are setting a new standard for how fitness, wellness, and performance brands operate using AI to transform how they communicate, scale, and serve their communities.

Bringing AI Strength to the Fitness World

The partnership between Ally Solutions and Brooke Ence represents more than a collaboration; it's the beginning of a movement. By combining Ence's influence in the global fitness community with Ally's advanced conversational AI, the two are building smarter ways for gyms, coaches, and wellness businesses to manage growth, automate client support, and stay connected with their members around the clock.

The partnership will unfold across three key initiatives:

AI for Health, Wellness, and Performance Businesses Nationwide - Beyond gyms, Ally and Ence are bringing intelligent automation to the entire health and wellness ecosystem. From CrossFit affiliates and yoga studios to chiropractic clinics, IV therapy bars, and medical practices, Ally's voice and chat AI will automate lead follow-up, appointment scheduling, and patient engagement. For doctors, therapists, and wellness practitioners, the platform streamlines intake, reminders, and follow-ups. Reducing missed calls, eliminating administrative bottlenecks, and ensuring clients and patients are taken care of 24/7.

Whether it's helping a gym book classes, a chiropractor manage new patients, or a doctor confirm insurance details, Ally's AI acts as the front line of communication. Human-like, efficient, and always on.

From The Farm Collaboration - Ally Solutions will enhance From The Farm, the regenerative agriculture and wellness brand founded by Brooke Ence and AJ Richards, with AI-driven customer engagement and education tools. The integration will help streamline farm-to-table orders, automate customer communication, and connect health-conscious consumers with locally sourced, nutrient-rich products. Bringing the mission of real food and sustainable wellness into the AI era.

Naked Training App Integration - A custom AI assistant inspired by Brooke and cofounder Jacob Hutton will provide users of the Naked Training App with interactive coaching, check-ins, and motivation. Merging AI convenience with authentic human connection.

A New Era for Fitness Businesses

"This partnership is about empowerment," said Trevor Schrier, CEO of Ally Solutions. "Fitness professionals dedicate their lives to improving others. Our mission is to improve theirs by automating the repetitive tasks that take time away from coaching, connecting, and growing their businesses. Working with Brooke Ence helps us bring that vision to the heart of the fitness community."

Ence echoed the sentiment:

"Fitness has always been about pushing limits," said Brooke Ence. "With Ally Solutions, we're now pushing the limits of how fitness professionals can operate. Smarter, faster, and more human through technology."

Empowering the Underdogs of Business

Ally Solutions is redefining what it means to have support in the modern fitness economy. Whether it's a personal trainer managing clients, a studio owner running back-to-back classes, or a nutrition brand scaling online orders, Ally's AI assistants act as always-on receptionists, sales coordinators, and customer service representatives, giving businesses enterprise-level capabilities without enterprise costs.

About Ally Solutions

Ally Solutions is the "Robin Hood of AI," democratizing enterprise-grade voice and conversational AI for the underdogs of business. Based in Denver, CO, Ally empowers fitness, wellness, and health professionals to automate their operations, engage their clients, and scale effortlessly.

To learn more, visit www.allysolutions.ai .

About Brooke Ence

Brooke Ence is a professional CrossFit athlete, actress, and entrepreneur known for her work in health, fitness, and performance. Through ventures like From The Farm and Naked Training, Ence continues to champion empowerment, strength, and community within the global fitness landscape.

