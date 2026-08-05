Ally Waste Introduces WasteOps Portal to Give Multifamily Visibility Over Hidden Trash Costs

Advanced Invoice Analysis Reveals Traditionally Unnoticed Fees, Inefficiencies and Cost-Saving Opportunities

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Waste Services, the national leader in comprehensive multifamily waste support services, is excited to announce the launch of WasteOps, its proprietary invoice-auditing platform.

Ally's new waste portal analyzes a company's historical waste invoices and gives owners a clear, portfolio-wide view: what they're paying, how it compares across properties, and which hauler fees they can and should avoid. Owners and operators will now have direct visibility and control over their waste spend across every property in their portfolio, turning what has traditionally been a black box into an actionable expense line.

"Owners will negotiate hard on insurance, payroll, and every major expense line, but waste hauling has long been one of the least-scrutinized line items in operations, largely because no one has had the tools to scrutinize it," said James Crawley, CEO of Ally Waste. "The truth is, it doesn't have to be that way. When you can see what's happening, community by community, you find real, recurring savings almost immediately if the proper waste support services are implemented. We built this portal because owners deserve the same level of control over waste spend that they expect elsewhere in their operations."

Seeing the Problem and Fixing It

Most portfolios lack dedicated full-time waste invoice managers. Bills are paid, hauler contracts are renewed, and unnoticed inefficiencies build up over time. In a 12-month review of a 26-community, 8,000-unit multifamily portfolio, Ally Waste found over $400,000 in avoidable waste hauler fees — nearly 12% of total hauler expenses.

However, displaying a number alone doesn't reduce costs. WasteOps helps identify opportunities like oversized hauler programs, mismatched service levels, and long-standing unchallenged fees. Ally's teams then take action, such as optimizing hauler agreements, leveling and staging containers on-site, and providing recurring bulk removal services instead of treating them as one-off tasks. This hands-on approach of combining data insights with boots-on-the-ground solutions sets WasteOps apart from platforms that simply visualize invoices.

About Ally Waste

Ally Waste is a nationwide provider of comprehensive waste solutions for multifamily communities, including valet trash and recycling, bulk removal, and waste stream optimization services. Its technology gives owners and operators clear visibility into what they're paying for waste across a portfolio, paired with on-the-ground teams who put those insights into action.

The company's culture is grounded in its values of Integrity, Grit, and Humility. These principles drive Ally Waste's commitment to supporting multifamily teams and delivering consistent, high-quality service that improves everyday life for residents and on-site staff. Learn more at www.allywaste.com.

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SOURCE Ally Waste