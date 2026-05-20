Ally Waste CEO James Crawley Named One of Waste360's 40 Under 40

GILBERT, Ariz., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Waste Services, the national leader in multifamily waste support services, announced today that CEO James Crawley was named to Waste360's 2026 40 Under 40. The annual event recognizes the most accomplished professionals in the waste and recycling industry under 40. Crawley is among a group chosen for their leadership, innovation, and industry impact.

"This is a meaningful award, and I'm grateful for it. But this recognition belongs much more to our hardworking teams than to me," Crawley said. "What we've built over the past six years is a team effort in every way. I've had the privilege of working alongside people who excel at what they do — and that's what I'm most proud of."

Ally Waste has experienced extraordinary growth under Crawley's leadership, increasing annual revenue by 35x over the last six years. The company has expanded operations to 44 states from three, significantly broadened its solution offerings, and completed 15 acquisitions. Crawley's success comes from maintaining focus on building the leadership, operational systems, and culture needed to sustain it throughout the growth.

Waste360's 40 Under 40 program celebrates the next generation of leaders in the waste, recycling, and sustainability industries. Honorees are selected based on their personal achievements, contributions to waste management, and demonstrated potential for continued impact and success. The award has recognized hundreds of waste management professionals since its introduction in 2016.

About Ally Waste

Ally Waste is a nationwide provider of comprehensive waste solutions for multifamily communities, including valet trash, recycling, bulk removal, and waste optimization services. The company's culture is grounded in its values of Integrity, Grit, Humility, and Exceeding client expectations. These principles drive Ally Waste's commitment to supporting multifamily teams and delivering consistent, high-quality service that improves residents' and on-site staff's everyday lives. Learn more at www.allywaste.com.

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SOURCE Ally Waste