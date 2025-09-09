Ally Waste Services Acquires WeDoTrash, Expanding Reach and Service Capabilities in Texas

Sep 09, 2025, 10:00 ET

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Waste Services, the national leader in multifamily waste support services, has acquired Texas-based WeDoTrash (WDT), expanding its reach in one of the country's largest multifamily markets.

This acquisition strengthens Ally Waste's presence in Texas, the largest multifamily market in the country, and underscores both companies' shared commitment to integrity, grit, and delivering exceptional service to multifamily communities.

"From the beginning, WeDoTrash has been built on the same values that drive Ally Waste — integrity, grit, and putting people first," said James Crawley, CEO of Ally Waste Services. "By joining forces, we're able to bring WDT customers not only uninterrupted valet trash service, but also access to a broader suite of solutions, including bulk removal, recycling programs, waste leveling, and more. It's a win for onsite teams, residents, and property owners alike."

WeDoTrash customers will see no disruption in their current service. In addition, they will now have access to bundled pricing and expanded waste solutions designed to reduce the workload on onsite teams while improving the resident experience. As part of Ally Waste, WDT clients benefit from nationwide resources, cutting-edge technology, including Ally's resident app and customer portal, and daily service reporting for added transparency.

"I've known James and the Ally team for years, and joining forces with a company that shares our values is something the entire WeDoTrash team is excited about. We built trust in Texas by putting people first and serving well, and Ally Waste shares that same commitment. With their resources and technology, we'll be able to do even more for our clients and the industry. What excites me most is taking this people-first mission beyond Texas to positively impact communities across the country, staying true to our calling to serve and striving to be one of the best supplier partners in multifamily."

The acquisition builds on Ally Waste's rapid national expansion and highlights its focus on providing comprehensive waste support to multifamily communities, including valet trash, bulk removal, waste stream optimization, and recycling compliance.

To learn more, visit www.allywaste.com.

About Ally Waste
Ally Waste is a nationwide provider of comprehensive waste solutions for multifamily communities, including valet trash, recycling, bulk removal, and waste optimization services. The company's culture is grounded in its values of Integrity, Grit, and Humility. These principles drive Ally Waste's commitment to supporting multifamily teams and delivering consistent, high-quality service that improves everyday life for residents and on-site staff.

