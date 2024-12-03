Allyable and OroCommerce Join Forces to Enhance Digital Accessibility in Leading Supplier Platforms

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allyable, a leader in digital accessibility AI platform, and OroCommerce, the provider of a leading B2B e-commerce platform, have announced a strategic partnership to bring cutting-edge accessibility capabilities to enterprise supplier processes.

Through this collaboration, Allyable's innovative digital accessibility technology will be seamlessly integrated into OroCommerce's platform, used by hundreds of enterprises, including members of the Fortune 100. This integration aims to enhance supplier diversity and streamline compliance with ADA standards, ultimately improving ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) rankings for businesses.

By embedding Allyable's accessibility functionalities directly into OroCommerce's platform,(Link at the bottom), the partnership will empower enterprises to ensure accessible transactions for all users—suppliers, partners, and employees alike. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to advancing inclusivity, fostering innovation, and driving greater return on investment (ROI) through compliance with global accessibility standards.

Yoav Kutner, CEO of OroCommerce, stated:

"We've seen a growing demand for advanced features that support supplier diversity, as enterprises prioritize inclusivity and ESG goals. After an extensive evaluation of the market, we were impressed by Allyable's simplicity, impact, and proven ROI for enterprises. Their solutions enable organizations to seamlessly design with accessibility in mind, delivering tangible business benefits."

David Adi, CEO of Allyable, added:

"Partnering with OroCommerce is an exciting opportunity to embed accessibility into the fabric of enterprise supplier processes. OroCommerce's platform leads the industry in efficiency and innovation, and with Allyable's technology, we're ensuring more enterprises can maximize their ROI while maintaining global ADA compliance. This collaboration sets a new standard for accessible and inclusive supplier management systems."

Together, Allyable and OroCommerce are driving forward the mission to create a more inclusive digital environment, enabling enterprises to meet compliance requirements, enhance supplier diversity, and achieve greater operational success.

To activate Allyable on the OroCommerce platform, please visit the following link: https://extensions.oroinc.com/orocommerce/extension/allyable-integration/

About Allyable:

Allyable is a leading provider of AI digital accessibility platform that design by industry experts, offering innovative tools that simplify compliance with global accessibility standards. Allyable's platform empowers businesses to design and maintain accessible digital experiences, improving user engagement and driving measurable ROI.

About OroInc:

OroInc is the creator of the leading enterprise-grade supplier management platform, serving organizations worldwide, including Fortune 100 companies. OroInc's solutions empower businesses to streamline operations, support supplier diversity initiatives, and achieve ESG goals through cutting-edge technology.

