Allyable to Deliver Breakthrough Investor Presentation at Venture Summit West

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allyable recently became one of only 150 companies worldwide to earn a coveted presentation slot at the 11th annual Venture Summit West. The Silicon Valley-based event connects founders of the hottest venture backed, emerging companies with an exclusive audience of venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, investment bankers, and strategic partners.

David Adi, Allyable Co-founder & CEO

Venture Summit West, presented by youngStartup Ventures, is the premier industry gathering for promising companies in tech, AI, fintech, cleantech, medtech, life sciences, and healthcare fields. With thousands of attendees each year and over 140 featured investors with over $250B under management, Venture Summit West is the event where significant deals are made. For Allyable, it is an excellent opportunity to connect with investors, share their vision, and present the new AI innovation solutions added to A11y360™ - the global lead digital accessibility hub, enhancing automated processes and set to revolutionize the traditional market valued at 1.3 trillion. This market currently depends on antiquated manual services and is struggling to embrace digital accessibility as part of the booming digital transformation.

David Adi, Allyable CEO, "I am excited to introduce our new AI innovation technology that will propel the digital accessibility market into the future. This advancement will aid organizations of any size in making their digital content accessible, ensuring it is available to over 1.5 billion people. This inclusivity can not only enhance their bottom line but also elevate their ESG rank and brand impact. The AI we are launching will empower companies to take full control of their accessibility journey, promising a quicker adoption of accessibility throughout the product life cycle (Shift Left) and customer experience."

Venture Summit West accepts presenters who meet strict criteria based on industry, stage, business model, size of the target audience, milestones achieved to date, and whether the company would be of interest to the featured investors. The presentation programs are geared toward emerging growth companies looking to gain visibility among active investors and raise capital. Companies looking to secure series A-C funding for $2-30M are eligible for the Top Innovators Program, while seed stage companies can apply for the Seed Pitchfest Program.

