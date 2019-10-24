AllyAlign Health Licenses Juniper's Connect4Life Care Model as Foundation for Senior-Housing Medicare Advantage Risk Strategy

RICHMOND, Va. and Bloomfield, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyAlign Health (AAH), a leading convener and owner of Medicare Advantage plans designed for senior housing residents, announced today a strategic partnership with Juniper Communities to license their Connect4Life program. The partnership enables AAH to exclusively implement Connect4Life as the foundation for their CMS-approved care model as part of the company's Medicare Advantage plans nationwide.

Juniper Communities developed Connect4Life as a blueprint for senior housing providers to introduce a preventive, coordinated care model for improving the quality of life and care of residents while saving scarce resources. Connect4Life focuses on lifestyle management, empowering senior housing owners to emphasize prevention and preservation of wellbeing, rather than curative and often costly medical intervention.

Juniper retains the rights to continue usage of Connect4Life in its communities and future partner locations.

"We are thrilled to join forces with AllyAlign Health," states Juniper Communities CEO and President, Lynne Katzmann. "Juniper's objective has long been to contribute to policy and programs that positively impact the individuals we serve as well as our industry." She continues, "Our partnership with AllyAlign Health showcases the strengths of our industry's long-term commitment to managing chronic illnesses among the nation's traditionally highest and most expensive utilizers and demonstrates our industry's ability to help provide a meaningful solution to help solve our nation's health policy crisis."

The published results for the Connect4Life outcome-based model show improvements in nursing facility length-of-stay and resident satisfaction, as well as decreases in avoidable emergency room visits and hospital admissions.

"The licensing and integration of Connect4Life is indicative of AllyAlign Health's growing partnership with continuing care retirement communities, life plan communities, and stand-alone assisted-, independent-, and memory-care living communities. Connect4Life enables us to offer a proven model designed for the full spectrum of senior living residents and the providers who serve them," states Will Saunders, CEO of AllyAlign Health.

About Juniper Communities, LLC

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value and innovation in long-term care, operates communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Colorado that emphasize residents' individualized care needs, interaction and security. Our portfolio is mixed and includes both owner-operated properties and properties managed for a select group of investment companies. Our approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper's innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents' care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, please visit junipercommunities.com.

About AllyAlign Health

AllyAlign Health (AAH) began reforming the health system in 2014 by enabling leading long-term care (LTC) providers to launch provider-sponsored managed care plans for vulnerable senior populations. Today we manage Medicare Advantage (MA) institutional special needs plans (I-SNPs), chronic care special needs plans (C-SNPs) for dementia, and dual-eligible special needs plans (D-SNPs) to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient quality of life. Founded by Will Saunders in Richmond, Virginia, our innovative turnkey solutions and propriety technology power health plans across the U.S. Learn more at allyalign.com.

