AllyGPO and BioCareSD Welcome Retina Associates of Cleveland, Highlighting the Market Need for New Transparent, Technology-Forward Options

FRISCO, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO® and BioCareSD®, a strategic partnership serving community-based specialty practices, today announced that Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc (RACI) has selected BioCareSD for specialty distribution (SD) and AllyGPO for group purchasing organization (GPO) services. This relationship expands AllyGPO and BioCareSD's growing national footprint in community retina and reflects increasing demand for alternative GPO and SD options that offer more transparent, technology-enabled drug management.

For more than 50 years, Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc (RACI) has striven to improve the quality of life for every patient by preserving their best vision possible.

Founded in 1974 and celebrating more than 50 years of patient care, RACI is widely regarded as one of Ohio's premier retina specialty practices. The practice is known for its leadership in clinical research and expertise in advanced treatments for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears and detachments, and other complex retinal conditions.

"Maintaining our independence is central to how RACI cares for patients, and we value partners who support this," said President of RACI David G. Miller, MD. "BioCareSD and AllyGPO, through consistent actions and collaboration, have demonstrated their genuine commitment to preserving community retina practice independence in meaningful, practical ways. Choosing to partner with them enables RACI to better manage day-to-day operational and financial demands while securing long-term resilience with more efficient workflows and greater visibility from data-driven analytics."

AllyGPO and BioCareSD provide RACI with high-touch specialty distribution and GPO services designed specifically for modern community retina practices. Key considerations in RACI's decision included supply reliability, transparency in drug pricing, more timely, accurate GPO contract rebates, and responsive, consultative support from a dedicated retina team that works closely with clinical and administrative teams.

Another differentiator was AllyGPO and BioCareSD's technology-forward approach, including AllyIQ®, AllyGPO's comprehensive specialty drug management platform. By integrating data from practices' core operational systems and BioCareSD's ordering site, AllyIQ supports informed decision making with clear, actionable insights into purchasing, inventory, and utilization.

"RACI exemplifies the kind of physician-led practice that AllyGPO was built to serve," remarked Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "Our role as a GPO is to provide insight and hands-on support that helps members navigate complexity, confidently make data-driven decisions, and firmly remain in control of their future."

"Retina Associates of Cleveland is a highly respected practice with a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence and physician leadership," said Jennifer Waters, SVP of Retina at BioCareSD. "Their decision to partner with us reinforces that the market is seeking more transparent, flexible, and technology-enabled distribution and GPO partners built specifically around the needs of community retina practices."

The addition of RACI reflects AllyGPO and BioCareSD's continued growth in community retina, as practices seek support in navigating rising drug costs, payer pressures, new biosimilar introductions, increasing administrative complexity, and distributors' acquisition of practices. To learn more, visit www.NewRetinaPartner.com.

About Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.

Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc (RACI) is the largest retina practice in Ohio. Since 1974, the practice has striven to improve the quality of life for every patient by preserving their best vision possible. With 17 retinal specialists, 13 northeast Ohio locations, and continual clinical trials, the community has access to world-renowned expert retinal care.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO is a tech-forward group purchasing organization empowering community practices to operate more efficiently, improve practice economics, and remain independent through AllyRetina, its dedicated retina service, and AllyIQ®, its comprehensive drug management platform combining inventory management, GPO contract optimization, and advanced analytics. www.AllyGPO.com.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with over 40 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. Committed to redefining specialty distribution, BioCareSD focuses on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support partners in delivering care. www.biocaresd.com .

Media Contact:

Dara Shulman

[email protected]

866-255-9476

SOURCE AllyGPO and BioCareSD