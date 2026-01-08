AllyGPO and MiBA Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring Unprecedented Data-Driven Insights to Community Oncology

This collaboration equips practices and manufacturers with integrated real-world clinical evidence and contracting intelligence to support the sustainability of independent practices.

FRISCO, Texas and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO®, a technology-forward oncology drug group purchasing organization, and MiBA (Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics), a leader in AI-powered oncology analytics, today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to transform how community oncology practices access and apply real-world data. The partnership leverages MiBA's advanced clinical data insights and precision analytics and AllyGPO's practice intelligence center, AllyIQ®, to close long-standing information gaps in oncology care and drive improved outcomes for patients and community practices.

Precision data drives better decisions Community built. Community strong.

Together, the organizations address the industry's critical need to accelerate the adoption of data-driven decision-making in community oncology. The alliance introduces a scalable model for therapy optimization. Additionally, connecting MiBA's validated data engine and AllyGPO's contracting expertise enables the execution of appropriate-use GPO agreements that deliver measurable value across community oncology and pharmaceutical partners. A robust pipeline of partners and therapies is slated for activation in 2026.

"MiBA was founded to transform oncology through insights that truly serve the community," said Jason Baroff, Managing Partner of MiBA. "Partnering with AllyGPO amplifies that mission. Together, we're delivering insights that not only enhance patient care but also inspire practices to rethink what's possible. We're humbled by the response from our partners and excited to drive this change together."

"This partnership allows community oncology to break free from legacy business frameworks," added Mark Moch, Managing Partner of MiBA. "By pairing our high-accuracy, AI-powered clinical analytics with AllyGPO's comprehensive platform for managing oncology drugs and contract performance, we're empowering practices to thrive in a new era of data-driven care. We're rallying a call for the industry to join us in this transformation."

"At AllyGPO, our goal is to earn our members' business every day by providing transparency, innovation, and value," shared Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "Working with MiBA advances this mission and helps us support a growing network of independent community oncology practices aligned in purpose, enabled by technology, and dedicated to delivering the highest-quality patient care."

"The synergy between AllyGPO's contracting expertise, AllyIQ's analytics, and MiBA's innovative clinical tools is game changing for community oncology," said Aaron Denning, Chief Commercial Officer of AllyGPO. "Together, we're delivering timely insights that improve patient outcomes and empower practices to lead the next generation of community oncology care."

About MiBA

MiBA (Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics) is a Tampa-based innovator in AI-powered oncology analytics, delivering real-world evidence and tools that optimize therapy matching and patient outcomes. Focused on community oncology, MiBA's platforms transform complex data into actionable, high-accuracy insights that drive innovation and efficiency. For more information, visit mibanalytics.com.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO is a tech-forward group purchasing organization empowering community oncology practices to operate more efficiently, improve financial performance, and stay independent. AllyIQ®, AllyGPO's advanced platform for comprehensive drug management, brings together intelligent inventory management with AI-supported analytics designed to deliver more accurate, timely, and actionable insights. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

