AllyGPO Appoints Dustin Faircloth President of AllyOncology

Experienced oncology executive to lead expanding business as AllyOncology division builds on record growth and member impact

FRISCO, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO®, a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO), today announced the appointment of Dustin Faircloth as President of AllyOncology℠, where he will lead the organization's commercial strategy, business development and account management for its expanding network of community oncology practices.

Faircloth joins AllyGPO at a pivotal time for the organization. AllyOncology continues to expand its national footprint while delivering measurable value to community oncology practices through innovative contracting solutions, transparent pricing arrangements, AI-enabled drug management technology and a rapidly growing member network.

AllyOncology has recently gained significant momentum, adding leading practices such as Utah Cancer Specialists and Dothan Hematology & Oncology to its network. It has also reported strong performance and measurable results for Oklahoma Cancer Specialists Research Institute in less than one year in AllyGPO's member network, underscoring the next-generation specialty GPO's commitment to helping community oncology practices thrive in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

"Dustin is the right leader at exactly the right time for AllyOncology," said Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "His extensive experience across pharmaceutical manufacturers, specialty distribution, GPOs and technology gives him a unique understanding of the challenges community oncology practices face every day. As we continue to expand our oncology network and deliver even greater value to our members, Dustin's leadership will help accelerate our growth while keeping our focus squarely on supporting independent practices with our new model."

Faircloth brings more than 20 years of oncology expertise and has developed a deep understanding of the operational, financial, and clinical challenges facing community-based cancer care, especially with the consolidation and verticalization trends that are driving additional challenges for practices to remain independent.

"I've spent my career working alongside oncology providers and understand the pressures they face as they work to deliver exceptional patient care," said Faircloth. "AllyOncology has built tremendous momentum by listening to its members and delivering innovative new solutions that make a meaningful difference for independent practices, especially deep visibility into their practice economics. I'm excited to join this talented team and help expand our impact as we continue to welcome new members and strengthen our partnerships across community oncology."

Under Faircloth's leadership, AllyOncology will continue its dedication to community oncology, helping practices remain independent, while advancing innovative solutions that enable community oncology practices to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and stay focused on delivering high-quality patient care for the communities they serve.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and a next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) actively equipping community-based practices with advanced, AI-powered technologies and proprietary smart practice tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics, and hands-on operational support, we deliver meaningful, timely, and actionable insights to enhance practice vitality for our members.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

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SOURCE AllyGPO