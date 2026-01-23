AllyGPO Appoints Kurt Defenbaugh as President of AllyRetina

Seasoned retina operator to advance technology-forward services for rapidly growing membership.

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO® today announced the appointment of Kurt Defenbaugh as President of AllyRetina®, the company's retina-focused group purchasing organization (GPO) committed to delivering transparent, technology-forward drug management and hands-on service to independent retina practices.

Kurt Defenbaugh, MBA, newly appointed President of AllyRetina

Defenbaugh joins AllyRetina at a time of rapid membership growth, driven by the organization's alignment of its offerings with practices' need to navigate rising drug costs, payer complexity, and administrative burden. Under Defenbaugh's leadership, AllyRetina will broaden its personalized support and provide data-driven insights that empower members to optimize their drug economics and maintain their independence.

Defenbaugh brings over two decades of leadership experience across retina practice operations, specialty distribution, and organizational transformation. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Retina Consultants of Texas, where he guided the large, multisite practice in strengthening its performance, integrating practice acquisitions, and recruiting doctors. The group nearly tripled in size under his leadership.

His career includes leading growth initiatives, scaling commercial operations, and supporting physician-led organizations in increasingly complex market environments. In addition to roles at McKesson Specialty Health, Defenbaugh's background includes experience in management consulting, business development, and service as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Defenbaugh holds an MBA from the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston.

As President of AllyRetina, Defenbaugh will focus on scaling the GPO's rapidly growing membership and deepening engagement. He will build a high-performing team that reflects AllyGPO's commitment to partnership and service excellence. He will also prioritize ensuring that AllyIQ®, the company's leading-edge drug management platform, and other solutions continue to evolve in step with the real-world needs of retina practices.

"Kurt is an accomplished leader who understands the realities that retina practices face and the importance of earning trust through execution," said Brian Ansay, Chief Executive Officer of AllyGPO. "He brings deep operational expertise, strong industry relationships, and experience bringing together transparency, technology, and trust to deliver real value to members."

Aaron Denning, Chief Commercial Officer of AllyGPO, added, "Practices are looking for smarter tools and a more aligned partner. Kurt brings the vision, discipline, and commercial leadership to accelerate the innovations that matter most to our members."

Defenbaugh was drawn to AllyRetina's focus on partnership and innovation. "The complexity of managing retina drugs continues to increase, while many of the tools and services haven't kept pace. AllyRetina is uniquely positioned to help our members manage these pressures with more actionable insights and guidance, and without potential conflicts from vertical integration. I'm honored to work alongside our members, team, and partners to help drive meaningful outcomes for practice sustainability."

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO is a technology-forward group purchasing organization serving community-based specialty practices with greater transparency, data-driven insights, and hands-on guidance. Through AllyIQ®, its comprehensive drug management platform, AllyGPO integrates inventory management, GPO contract optimization, and business intelligence to empower practices to enhance business performance and maintain independence. Visit www.AllyGPO.com.

About AllyRetina

AllyRetina is the retina-focused group purchasing service of AllyGPO that supports the unique operations and economics of independent retina practices. Combining actionable analytics with personalized guidance from a dedicated team, AllyRetina partners closely with members to help physicians and administrators navigate the increasing complexity of their retina drug options and enable them to strengthen practice health and productivity. Learn more at www.AllyRetina.com.

