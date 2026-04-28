AllyGPO and Oklahoma Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Report Major Gains in Member Value Beyond Traditional GPO Contract Performance

Demonstrated improvements in workflow efficiency, inventory management, and rebate performance underscores a broader shift among community practices seeking greater transparency, flexibility, and data-driven insights

FRISCO, Texas and TULSA, Okla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO®, a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO), and Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI), a physician-owned oncology network of board-certified medical, gynecological, breast, radiation, and dermatological oncologists, today announced new performance milestones demonstrating how a modern, next-generation GPO model drives measurable operational and financial improvements beyond traditional drug contracting.

As a community-based oncology practice with more than 40 physicians and allied health professionals, OCSRI offers the region's most comprehensive cancer care and focuses on providing high-quality, value-based care for Oklahomans. Building upon years of experience working with a traditional GPO, the organization turned to AllyGPO in June 2025 to modernize its approach to drug management and operational performance, while collaboratively redefining the specialty GPO provider and community oncology practice relationship.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the physicians and staff at OCSRI, and excited to see meaningful impact across the organization," said Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "Supporting those on the front lines of cancer care means going beyond contracts to deliver the intelligent tools, data, and insights that enable real, practice-changing impact."

Since joining AllyGPO and implementing its AI-powered practice intelligence platform, AllyIQ®, OCSRI has realized measurable operational improvements:

35-Day Improvement in Rebate Payment Timing

Through comprehensive manufacturer contracts and sophisticated contract management tools, OCSRI now receives faster, more accurate and reliable rebate payments, which significantly improves operating capital.

Through comprehensive manufacturer contracts and sophisticated contract management tools, OCSRI now receives faster, more accurate and reliable rebate payments, which significantly improves operating capital. 99% Performance Visibility Against Estimated Rebate Opportunity

Through sophisticated, end-to-end contract management tools, OCSRI tracks every rebate (including performance to goal/tier) with greater clarity to proactively address its drug management strategies.

Through sophisticated, end-to-end contract management tools, OCSRI tracks every rebate (including performance to goal/tier) with greater clarity to proactively address its drug management strategies. 75% Reduction in Drug Ordering Time

With AI-enabled, intelligent ordering capabilities, hours that were previously allocated to administrative tasks now shift to clinical operations.

With AI-enabled, intelligent ordering capabilities, hours that were previously allocated to administrative tasks now shift to clinical operations. 10% Reduction in Inventory Days on Hand

Through a novel demand-based ordering approach, OCSRI has decreased high-cost oncology drugs inventory dollars and free up operating capital that was previously sitting on shelves.

Through a novel demand-based ordering approach, OCSRI has decreased high-cost oncology drugs inventory dollars and free up operating capital that was previously sitting on shelves. 99% Drug Audit Accuracy

Through AllyIQ Inventory Management, smart tools, and workflow automation, OCSRI has increased visibility and transparency into drug management, allowing for faster, more accurate reconciliation activities.

By integrating data across clinical, operational, and financial systems, AllyIQ provides a unified, real-time view of performance – allowing teams to act with greater speed and confidence.

"AllyGPO has delivered value far beyond our expectations," said Tara Hallum, CFO of OCSRI. "The visibility and intelligence provided by AllyGPO's platform are unlike anything we've seen, enabling us to make faster, more informed decisions across both clinical care and business operations. Our collaboration has demonstrated that when intentional, value-added changes are consistently executed at a high level, they compound into meaningful, organization-wide impact."

The AllyGPO and OCSRI collaboration reflects a growing trend across community oncology, where independent practices are seeking alternatives to legacy GPO models that offer limited transparency and innovation. Together, both organizations are continuing to explore new ways to reduce administrative burdens and strengthen practice economics through advanced technology and data-driven strategies.

OCSRI has also seen operational improvements and differentiated drug distribution value from AllyGPO's strategic partnership with BioCareSD, a specialty drug distributor with nearly 50 years of experience. The partnership has reimagined specialty drug management by combining high-touch distribution with transparent contracting and advanced analytics, helping practices better navigate the increasingly complex specialty drug landscape, which has historically been dominated by large, consolidated incumbents.

About AllyGPO

AllyGPO® is a leading innovator and next-generation specialty group purchasing organization (GPO) equipping independent, community-based practices with advanced, technology-driven solutions and proprietary tools to navigate the complex specialty drug market. By combining comprehensive drug contracting services with intelligent inventory management, predictive analytics, and hands-on operational support, AllyGPO delivers actionable insights that enhance practice sustainability and performance. Its AI-enabled AllyIQ® platform, purpose-built for specialty care, integrates data from multiple practice systems to enable clinical, operational, and financial teams to work from a shared view and act with greater speed and confidence. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, AllyGPO partners with community-based specialty practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. Learn more at www.AllyGPO.com.

About Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute

OCSRI is a leader and patient-centric oncology institute providing renowned multidisciplinary care empowered by progressive clinical research. As a physician-owned network rooted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, OCSRI is driven by compassionate relationships and a commitment to excellence. With a team of nationally accredited specialists, we provide personalized treatment, transparent counsel, and advanced technology to deliver the most effective care possible. Visit www.OCSRI.org to learn more.

Media Contact:

AllyGPO

Supreme Communications

[email protected]

Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute

Brand Care Group

[email protected]

SOURCE AllyGPO