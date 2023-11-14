AllyGPO Taps Oncology Industry Veteran, Ray Bailey, as Strategic Advisor

News provided by

AllyGPO

14 Nov, 2023, 08:36 ET

Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh, a thought leader in community oncology pharmacy and former SVP of Pharmacy Services at Florida Cancer Specialists, joins AllyGPO to advise on key oncology initiatives.

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO, an umbrella of individual specialty group purchasing organizations (GPOs) exclusively serving community physician practices, is proud to announce Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh, an expert in the clinical pharmacy management of cancer patients in the community setting, as an advisor in the launch of AllyOncology.

Continue Reading
Ray Bailey, PharmD, RPh, community oncology pharmacy expert
Ray Bailey, PharmD, RPh, community oncology pharmacy expert

With his deep clinical, operational, and financial acumen, Bailey supports AllyOncology in achieving its mission to be an ally in preserving the vitality and value of community oncology care by increasing practices' group purchasing power, productivity, and financial health through the management of their oncolytic specialty drugs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray Bailey to AllyOncology's team of experts. His deep knowledge and proven track record managing all areas of oncology pharmacy, including oral drug pharmacy benefits and medical buy-and-bill infusion therapies, will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding service to our members," stated Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "We look forward to the valuable contributions Ray will make as we continue to innovate in the oncology GPO space."

Bailey expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with AllyOncology and its alliance of community oncology practices stating, "We share a common goal in helping community practices optimize the management of their oncolytics so that they can continue to care for patients their way. AllyOncology is addressing a real need in today's healthcare landscape by building a GPO from the ground up with practices and integrating technology so practices have a complete, transparent picture of their specialty drug inventory, reimbursements, contract performance, and more."

Bailey is known throughout community oncology for his leadership, advocacy, business innovation, and "always put patients first" approach. During his 14-year tenure at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), Bailey was instrumental in implementing key initiatives that benefited both patients and the practice. Among his achievements: Establishing Rx To Go, the in-house oral oncolytic specialty pharmacy at FCS, introducing biosimilars, and steering the industry standard in quality measures. Prior to the oncology practice setting, Bailey worked for 24 years in the home infusion specialty pharmacy space.

About AllyOncology

AllyOncology is a new specialty drug group purchasing organization (GPO) that is 100% dedicated to independent oncology practices that serve their local patient communities. AllyOncology is part of the AllyGPO family of single-specialty GPOs, each serving the unique needs of their community-based, physician practices.  Founded in 2022 and built on the values of transparency and partnership, AllyGPO is guided by physician leaders and a management team with more than 185 years of combined GPO management experience. Practice members benefit from AllyGPO's ongoing investment in innovative technology solutions, personalized service and support, and robust industry relationships in oncology and retina. Learn more about how AllyGPO is community built and community strong at www.AllyGPO.com.

Contact:
Dara Shulman
866-ALLYGPO
[email protected] 

SOURCE AllyGPO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.