AllyGPO Taps Oncology Industry Veteran, Ray Bailey, as Strategic Advisor

Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh, a thought leader in community oncology pharmacy and former SVP of Pharmacy Services at Florida Cancer Specialists, joins AllyGPO to advise on key oncology initiatives.

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO, an umbrella of individual specialty group purchasing organizations (GPOs) exclusively serving community physician practices, is proud to announce Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh, an expert in the clinical pharmacy management of cancer patients in the community setting, as an advisor in the launch of AllyOncology.

With his deep clinical, operational, and financial acumen, Bailey supports AllyOncology in achieving its mission to be an ally in preserving the vitality and value of community oncology care by increasing practices' group purchasing power, productivity, and financial health through the management of their oncolytic specialty drugs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray Bailey to AllyOncology's team of experts. His deep knowledge and proven track record managing all areas of oncology pharmacy, including oral drug pharmacy benefits and medical buy-and-bill infusion therapies, will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding service to our members," stated Brian Ansay, CEO of AllyGPO. "We look forward to the valuable contributions Ray will make as we continue to innovate in the oncology GPO space."

Bailey expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with AllyOncology and its alliance of community oncology practices stating, "We share a common goal in helping community practices optimize the management of their oncolytics so that they can continue to care for patients their way. AllyOncology is addressing a real need in today's healthcare landscape by building a GPO from the ground up with practices and integrating technology so practices have a complete, transparent picture of their specialty drug inventory, reimbursements, contract performance, and more."

Bailey is known throughout community oncology for his leadership, advocacy, business innovation, and "always put patients first" approach. During his 14-year tenure at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), Bailey was instrumental in implementing key initiatives that benefited both patients and the practice. Among his achievements: Establishing Rx To Go, the in-house oral oncolytic specialty pharmacy at FCS, introducing biosimilars, and steering the industry standard in quality measures. Prior to the oncology practice setting, Bailey worked for 24 years in the home infusion specialty pharmacy space.

