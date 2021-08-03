Ally.io Appoints Site Leader and SVP of Engineering, Acquires Zepel.io Team to Build on Record Growth of Industry's Best OKR Software

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Ally.io is setting the tone for the OKR (Objectives and Key Results) software industry on the heels of $76M in funding, and has added some major firepower to its engineering team.

Jaisimha Muthegere will serve as Ally.io's SVP of Engineering and the site leader for the company's India offices, where a sizable number of the company's nearly 250 employees operate. The pandemic has forced Ally.io to work remotely, but the company has offices in Chennai and Seattle, with plans to open offices in London and Bengalaru.

"OKRs are changing the way businesses are run, and Ally.io is building an amazing product to enable that. You can see the proof of that in the customer stories," said Muthegere. "These businesses move quicker, employees are more invested, and in many cases, they drive more revenue that they attribute to their use of OKRs and Ally.io. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to make an impact like that. Using technology as a strategic advantage, I'm excited to take this product and practice to new heights in the years to come."

Muthegere brings decades of engineering leadership experience to Ally.io, serving most recently as the CTO for Reflektive. He's also led engineering groups at Yahoo!, and Collective (later Visto). He holds a master's degree in Computer Science from Iowa State University.

"We help our customers build a culture of productivity by aligning every employee to their most important and ambitious business goals," said Ally.io CEO Vetri Vellore. "Jaisimha is a strong believer in this mission and how we bring it to life internally as well. Through our many conversations, it became clear that he's the leader we need for our large growing engineering team. Global business comes with challenges, but strong leadership that Jaisimha is already bringing can align people across any border. I couldn't be more excited about what we're building."

Ally.io Acquires Zepel.io Team

In addition to adding Muthegere to its leadership, Ally.io has acquired the team from Zepel.io, a project management SaaS company.

The team will join a rapidly growing organization at Ally.io to develop a business execution platform that is already driving growth and enabling high-performing teams for over 1,000 paying customers.

Vellore is excited for what Zepel.io CEO Gautham Shankar and his team will contribute at Ally.io.

"Gautham and his team have played a critical role in building core products for some amazing SaaS companies," said Vellore. "I couldn't be more excited to welcome them into the Ally.io fold. We have ambitious plans that are already underway. The Zepel.io team and the expertise they bring will help us realize those plans even quicker."

About Ally.io:

Ally.io is the OKR platform that aligns the work an entire company is doing to the outcomes that are critical to its success. It connects each individual employee's projects and key results to the company's most important objectives. This allows teams to identify risks quickly and opportunities proactively, maintaining an orchestrated focus on their biggest priorities. The company's comprehensive professional services offer continuous support, dedicated training, and coaching to ensure best-practices for implementation and successful change management.

Ally.io has added nearly 80 new employees to its roster in recent months, and is closing in on 1,000 paying customers, from early stage startups to well-known Fortune 100 brands across 80+ countries. Quarter after quarter, Ally.io is a G2 Crowd Leader for OKRs, was a finalist for Geekwire's Next Tech Titan, and was awarded "Best Team Collaboration Innovation" by the Remote Tech Impact Awards.

