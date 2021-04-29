Ally.io Bolsters Leadership Team to Further Disrupt How Organizations Approach Business Execution

SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally.io , a hypergrowth technology company specializing in goal-setting and business execution software, today welcomes three new senior leaders, Rebecca Clements, SVP of People and Culture; Kirsten Smith, VP of Growth Marketing; and Rajiv Arunkundram, VP of Product; to support growth and demand as the company reshapes the way work gets done.

The new additions to its executive leadership follow the news of Ally.io's recent $50M Series C in Q1. Ally.io has expanded its headcount by 26% in the last quarter alone, and is continuing to hire for new positions across all departments. The company's exponential growth over the last year enables Ally.io to innovate not only as a leader in the OKR technology space, but across the full Business Execution landscape. So far in 2021, Ally.io has grown revenue by 35% QoQ, with expansions across 26% of accounts.

"Companies are no longer grappling with how they can support just remote work. Instead, leaders are focusing on how they can align and execute on strategic work, no matter where it's happening," said Vetri Vellore, CEO and founder of Ally.io. "The new additions to our all-star roster allow us to better align and empower our own employees to build the next-generation business execution platform."

Joining Ally.io as the new SVP of People and Culture, Rebecca Clements leads the People Operations team and spearheads the company's global approach to company culture, values and D&I to ensure employee growth and support across all geographies. Before Ally.io, Clements held leadership roles at Getty Images, Varolli and most recently at Moz where she served as Chief People Officer.

In the new VP of Growth Marketing role, Kirsten Smith is creating and executing on key marketing strategies to continue Ally.io's rapid expansion, and achieve the scale needed for the next phase of Ally's growth, both domestically and internationally. She joined Ally.io from Gladly, where she served as Head of Growth Marketing. Prior to joining Gladly, Kirsten led growth marketing for Glassdoor.

Rajiv Arunkundram brings more than 15 years of experience to Ally.io and leads the product team, driving the software's vision and go-to-market strategy. Prior to Ally.io, Rajiv served as a senior product leader at Smartsheet and held senior product and marketing roles at Microsoft.

As teams become more globally distributed, the need for visibility and alignment in a central place has become one of the most important focuses for all organizations — from enterprise to startups and everything in between. These new leaders at Ally.io will help the company innovate how businesses set, align on and achieve strategic goals. For open positions or for more information, visit www.ally.io

About Ally.io:

Ally.io is the goal management and business execution platform that aligns the work an entire company is doing to the outcomes that are critical to its success. It connects each individual employee's projects and key results to the company's most important objectives using the OKR framework. This allows teams to identify risks quickly and opportunities proactively, maintaining an orchestrated focus on their biggest priorities. The company's comprehensive professional services offer continuous support, dedicated training, and coaching to ensure best-practices for implementation and successful change management. Since its launch in 2018, Ally.io has been recognized as a G2 Crowd Leader in the OKR space, earned GeekWire's coveted "Startup of the Year" award and was adopted by hundreds of leading organizations like BambooHR, Remitly, Ticketmaster, TripAdvisor and more.

