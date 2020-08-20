Ally.io Expands Leadership Team to Shape the Future of Work

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally.io, a fast-growing technology company specializing in goal setting and business performance software, today announces two key new hires, Atul Sahai as SVP of Strategy & Operations and Justine Lyon as SVP of Sales, to support growth and demand as the future of work continues to evolve.

Since 2019, Ally.io has expanded its team by sevenfold and plans to increase its workforce by 50 percent in the following year. The growth of Ally.io over the last year has accelerated with new native and rich integrations with collaboration software like Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Slack and more. During the last quarter of 2019, the company raised an additional $15M led by Tiger Global Management, which totals $23M to date.

"Remote work has created an obsession-like focus around metrics that move the needle. The need for workplace and goals alignment has skyrocketed," said Vetri Vellore, CEO and founder of Ally.io. "We're excited to expand our all-star roster and fast-track innovations that fuel business performance and shape the future of work."

Joining Ally.io as the new SVP of Strategy & Operations, Atul Sahai will manage the company's global and regional divisions to ensure growth and oversee the company's infrastructure. Before Ally.io, Atul was the Senior Director of Business Strategy & Operations at Smartsheet, where he was tasked with driving growth and aligning strategy and business execution.

In the new SVP of Sales role, Justine Lyon will design and develop strategies to help foster long-term growth, leading and scaling the sales team and delivering on company benchmarks. She joined Ally.io from Payscale, where she managed and maximized the reach of her sales teams.

These new leaders at Ally.io will help the company better serve organizations from startups to enterprise organizations alike and streamline their business operations and goal-setting processes. For open positions in both the Seattle and Chennai office or for more information, visit www.ally.io

About Ally.io:

Ally.io is a strategic goal setting and business performance management solution that enables businesses to shift from traditional, disjointed planning and execution to a modern, OKR-based framework that drives strong alignment, agility, transparency, and empowers the workforce. The Ally.io solution makes it incredibly easy to adopt OKRs as a seamless part of the users' daily workflow. The platform has built-in OKR best practices and provides seamless integration to several enterprise systems including Slack, Salesforce, Jira, Smartsheet, Asana, and ZenDesk. Ally's comprehensive professional services offer continuous support, dedicated training, and coaching to ensure best-practices for implementation and successful change management. Since its launch in 2018, Ally.io has been adopted by hundreds of leading organizations in over 70 countries. Visit our careers page to learn about exciting new opportunities.

