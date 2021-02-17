Ally.io Raises $50M Series C to Transform Goal Management and Bring Purpose to Every Employee's Work

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally.io , a hypergrowth technology company specializing in goal-setting and business execution software, announces today a $50M Series C funding round led by Greenoaks Capital. Tiger Global, who led the company's Series B round, and Madrona Venture Group also joined the round, as well as previous investors Accel, Addition Ventures, Founders' Co-Op, and Vulcan Capital.

With this funding, Ally.io has raised a total of $76M, making the three-year-old SaaS company the leading force in the OKR space and primed to revolutionize how companies integrate goals with every business rhythm.

The news follows the company's standout year in 2020. Ally.io grew revenues by 3.3x, was named Geekwire's Startup of the Year and a G2 Crowd Leader for OKRs, and added impressive additions to its client roster, from early stage startups to well-known Fortune 100 brands across 80+ countries, including household names like Overstock.com and Dropbox. To support this rapid growth, Ally.io expanded its global team to 130+ people.

"We are shaping the way modern businesses are able to bring focus, happiness, and most importantly, purpose to the work their teams are doing," said Vetri Vellore, CEO and founder. "A company's goals are the starting point, but too often, they're siloed at a leadership level, or used as a stand-alone component of a disjointed strategy. We're bringing those goals into the executional rhythm across every aspect of the business, automating countless hours of work, and helping companies become resilient and accelerate growth."

With the additional investment, Ally.io is shaping a business execution platform that closes the gaps between goals, day-to-day work, team engagement and productivity, meetings and reviews, and strategy development. The company is also rapidly expanding its global footprint, bolstering its strategic service offering, and growing its partner ecosystem with consultants around the world.

"The fundamental challenge for every enterprise is aligning and executing on key goals across the organization," said Neil Mehta, Managing Partner of Greenoaks Capital. "We studied the space closely and we believe that Ally.io is building the best-in-class solution to solve this fundamental problem. Ally's software allows organizations to define their goals, cascade these goals across an organization, integrate into the core business system to provide metric-driven progress, and collaborate efficiently to achieve results. Vetri and the team are seasoned leaders who built enterprise-grade products at Microsoft, Smartsheet, and Amazon, and we believe they are building a next-generation enterprise platform with Ally.io."

The Ally.io platform brings transparency and alignment - as well as a structure to run meetings and reviews - by pulling in specialized data from each department and individual into a centralized operating system, and helps create workflows in the tools each person is already using, like Slack or Microsoft Teams.

"Ally.io is a lynchpin for how we do business across the company," said Alex Oberg, Chief of Staff for Ticketmaster. "By aligning the work being done across every function and group, we're able to move quicker and more confidently than we ever thought possible. This past year, we've been met with unprecedented challenges to our business, and the need to pivot quickly across the entire company. Ally.io keeps our teams tethered to the outcomes that matter while allowing us to be strategically nimble. We're excited to partner with the Ally.io team as they add more functionality to support our business execution process, and in turn produce greater results."

Ally.io has helped customers find success in every sector. "Every business has goals," says Vellore. "Ally.io is where those goals turn into results."

Ally.io is the goal management and business execution platform that aligns the work an entire company is doing to the outcomes that are critical to its success. It connects each individual employee's projects and key results to the company's most important objectives using the OKR framework. This allows teams to identify risks quickly and opportunities proactively, maintaining an orchestrated focus on their biggest priorities. The company's comprehensive professional services offer continuous support, dedicated training, and coaching to ensure best-practices for implementation and successful change management. Since its launch in 2018, Ally.io has been recognized as a G2 Crowd Leader in the OKR space, earned GeekWire's coveted "Startup of the Year" award and was adopted by hundreds of leading organizations like BambooHR, Remitly, Ticketmaster, TripAdvisor and more.

