Allyl Chloride Market - 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with DuPont de Nemours Inc. & INOVYN Europe Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Allyl chloride market - Driver & Challenge

The allyl chloride market is driven by the increasing use of allyl chloride derivatives in several applications. However, stringent environmental laws and regulations may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Allyl Chloride Players with offerings:

The allyl chloride market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers allyl chloride such as Tychem 5000, Tychem 5000-C3360T TN, Tychem 5000-C3275T TN, Tychem 5000-C3128T TN, and many more.

The company offers allyl chloride such as Tychem 5000, Tychem 5000-C3360T TN, Tychem 5000-C3275T TN, Tychem 5000-C3128T TN, and many more. INOVYN Europe Ltd. - The company offers allyl chloride which is a precursor of epichlorohydrin. It is also used in the production of green tires and other rubber products, and of coagulants for water treatment.

The company offers allyl chloride which is a precursor of epichlorohydrin. It is also used in the production of green tires and other rubber products, and of coagulants for water treatment. Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers allyl chloride which can be used to make synthetic resins, as well as raw materials or intermediates for allyl compounds, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural chemicals.

The company offers allyl chloride which can be used to make synthetic resins, as well as raw materials or intermediates for allyl compounds, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural chemicals. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - The company offers allyl chloride which is used in the production of plastics.

The company offers allyl chloride which is used in the production of plastics. Olin Corp. - The company offers allyl chloride which is a clear, colorless, highly flammable liquid, possessing an unpleasant, pungent odor

Allyl Chloride Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Epichlorohydrin - size and forecast 2021-2026

Chelating agents - size and forecast 2021-2026

Allylic ether resins - size and forecast 2021-2026

Allylic esters - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Allyl Chloride Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Allyl Chloride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DuPont de Nemours Inc., INOVYN Europe Ltd., Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Olin Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., SIELC Technologies, Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

