AllyO Hyper-Prioritizes Candidate Experience as Platinum Sponsor of 2019 CandE Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced that AllyO , the technology company renowned for its end-to-end AI recruiting solution, has become a North American Platinum sponsor for this year's 2019 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"We're grateful for the generous support of AllyO, a company with a primary mission of improving the overall recruiting experience and the candidate experience through the power of artificial intelligence," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "AllyO's support enables us to grow our programs and ensure our benchmarking efforts reach more employers."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The most extensive study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2019 CandE program is now open .

"AllyO deeply believes that caring about talent, wherever they are in their journey with an employer, is the single best strategic decision that employers can make in today's environment. Using conversational artificial intelligence and a responsive automated experience, we help employers hyper-prioritize candidate experience throughout the talent acquisition lifecycle. This is the exact strategy we chose internally to achieve 5-star Glassdoor ratings," shared Ankit Somani, co-founder of AllyO. "As a result, every employer we work with, sees upwards of 2x improvement in candidate satisfaction scores, something that speaks directly to the heart of the Talent Board's research."

Additional information about the 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register .

HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can also attend the 2019 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 14 in Washington D.C.: http://nam.cande-events.org .

About AllyO

AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make recruiting delightful and efficient for everyone. It addresses the traditional inefficiencies of lost applicants and conversions due to poor candidate experience, the high cost of recruiting due to overburdening of administrative tasks on hiring teams and lack of visibility and control for HR leadership. It utilizes deeply conversational AI to fully automate an end-to-end recruiting workflow by intelligently engaging via texting over mobile and web. It is used by Fortune 500 enterprises that have experienced a 2-6X increase in applicant capture and conversion rate, 91 percent application completion rate and over 50 percent reduction in cost and time to hire.

AllyO is backed by leading investors such as Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Bain Capital Ventures and Cervin Ventures. AllyO is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at www.thetalentboard.org .

