AllyScripts is URAC Accredited for Specialty Pharmacy

SCOTTSBORO, Ala., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyScripts, LLC, a quality-focused, full-service, specialty pharmacy, announced today its approval of accreditation status for specialty pharmacy by URAC, a nonprofit accreditation entity.

AllyScripts was founded in March 2016 as a specialty pharmacy designed for independent pharmacies that place emphasis on improving their quality of patient care with cost-effective solutions. AllyScripts allows pharmacies with an unwavering commitment to excellence the ability to provide products and services that ensure optimum care for patients they serve.

"Achieving URAC accreditation demonstrates AllyScripts' continued commitment to ensuring independent pharmacies are able to provide quality specialty care to their patients," stated AllyScripts President and CEO Jon Copeland. "AllyScripts is proud to provide a unique service that allows independent pharmacies the ability to deliver to their patients the favorable experience of obtaining their specialty medications through their trusted local pharmacy."

"It's necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved. AllyScripts shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC's independent accreditation," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "With URAC accreditation, people know that AllyScripts strives to adhere to industry best practices."

In addition to achieving URAC accreditation, AllyScripts Specialty Pharmacy holds the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) accreditation.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of health care. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management, health care operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

ABOUT ALLYSCRIPTS, LLC

AllyScripts is a full-service specialty pharmacy designed to provide independent retail pharmacies with the opportunity to enter the specialty pharmacy segment. Partnering with AllyScripts allows independent pharmacies to retain patients, provide specialty services and products, and compete in the growing specialty segment, all without the costly investment in inventory, systems or personnel needed to provide specialty services. For more information, please visit www.allyscripts.pharmacy, or contact AllyScripts at info@allyscripts.com or (844)-309-7171.

Media Contact:

Lisa Pierce

Phone: 844-309-7171

Email: lisa.pierce@allyscripts.com

