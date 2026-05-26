ALLYSON MAY JOINS GULF CAPITAL BANK AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT / SENIOR RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

HOUSTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Capital Bank (GCB) is pleased to announce that longtime Houston banker, Allyson May, has joined our team as a Senior Vice President/Senior Relationship Manager.

"Allyson will further complement our established focus on commercial and real estate lending serving the banking needs of owner operated businesses in the Greater Houston area as we become the trusted relationship bank of choice for Houstonians and their businesses," shared J. Downey Bridgwater, Chairman and CEO.

"As an independent Texas bank, Gulf Capital Bank provides competitive products and an exceptional customer experience to its banking customers," said May. "It is a privilege for me to be part of this growing company, and I look forward to helping Houstonians and their businesses thrive."

"We are excited to have Allyson join our growing team," said Jonathan Homeyer, GCB's President and Chief Lending Officer. "Her lengthy experience and proven success in the Houston business community will be invaluable as we strive every day to serve the Houston community through high-touch relationship banking."

About Gulf Capital Bank: Gulf Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is redefining the value of a bank. The bank opened its doors in January 2020 and keeps personal relationships at the center of everything it does. With decades-deep local roots, the team offers the personal touch of a traditional community bank combined with state-of-the-art banking technology and commercial banking expertise led by a group of Houston's business and civic leaders to help customers accomplish their business and personal financial objectives. For additional information, please visit http://www.gulfcapitalbank.com/.

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SOURCE Gulf Capital Bank