Allytics Expands Tech Perspectives to Cover AI, Analytics, and Business Applications -- Helping IT Buyers Cut Through the Noise

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allytics today announced a major expansion of its content platform, Tech Perspectives, adding three high-demand categories: AI & ML, Data & Analytics, and Business Applications. This marks a strategic evolution of the platform's mission to help B2B technology decision-makers identify the most effective and innovative solutions across the enterprise tech stack.

Allytics Tech Perspectives expands its coverage with new categories in AI & ML, Data & Analytics, and Business Applications - helping more than 50,000 IT leaders stay ahead of what's next in enterprise technology.

Tech Perspectives was launched to solve a growing problem: buyers are inundated with vendor noise and disconnected claims, making it difficult to compare tools and determine what is credible and effective in the field. The platform provides curated insights, solution spotlights, and peer-informed commentary across critical technology areas — with a focus on clarity, not clutter.

Now, with the addition of three new editorially driven categories —

AI & ML , including agentic AI, generative AI, and machine learning breakthroughs and applied automation

, covering real-time insights and data infrastructure, foundational strategies, and approaches for dealing with modern data challenges Business Applications, focusing on the automation and transformation of ERP and other LOB systems that enable modern practices and business intelligence

— Tech Perspectives extends its mission to even more IT and business leaders navigating digital transformation.

"We've reached an audience of over 50,000 IT decision-makers and influencers who rely on Tech Perspectives to track innovation, better understand their issues and evaluate options, and stay ahead of disruption," said Neil Sturgeon, CEO at Allytics. "This expansion helps us serve that audience across even more categories where the pace of change demands better clarity."

Each Tech Perspectives category includes vendor-neutral overviews, category breakdowns, and editorial insights into where the market is headed — highlighting both emerging disruptors and enterprise-proven solutions. Unlike sponsored directories, Tech Perspectives is guided by industry experts and informed by real buyer interest and market signals.

Earlier this year, Tech Perspectives debuted its Security category to 25,000 cybersecurity professionals during RSA Conference 2025. Additional categories such as Internet of Things and Networking as well as industry-aligned content are planned for future rollout.

Explore Tech Perspectives at: www.allyticstechperspectives.com

About Allytics

Allytics is a full-service B2B marketing agency helping technology companies grow faster and connect deeper. With decades of experience supporting global leaders like Microsoft, AWS, and Google, Allytics blends strategy, creativity, and precision targeting to drive measurable results for innovative tech brands.

Media Contact:

Jeff Wells

Sr. Director of Marketing Innovation

7737240383

[email protected]

