ALM First's Financial Forum Offers Financial Professionals and Board Members Expert Knowledge and Latest Insights

DALLAS, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its beginnings in 1995, ALM First Financial Advisors has held a reputation for providing financial institutions with topnotch advice and sound guidance based on expert knowledge and the latest analytical tools. This September, the advisory firm is hosting its annual three-day ALM First 2018 Financial Forum for both clients and non-clients, designed for financial professionals to learn from industry specialists and financial regulators.

Emily Hollis, CFA, CEO of ALM First Financial Advisors, says the Forum is an excellent opportunity to hear from experts about the current economic outlook and trends, as well as to share insights and successful approaches with colleagues at various networking opportunities.

"The Forum provides attendees the opportunity to improve their institution's performance as they gain a better understanding of innovative strategies for maximizing returns," said Hollis. "The conference is designed to fit educational needs at all levels, whether attendees are executives, professional staff, board or ALCO members, or other officials."

Details

The 2018 Financial Forum will be September 16-19, 2018, at San Diego's world-famous Hotel del Coronado. Online registration is now open, with early-bird pricing available through August 17.

To enable attendees to maximize their learning opportunities, ALM First's Financial Forum features two separate tracks: an executive track for CEOs, CFOs, controllers, treasury staff, and non-financial senior managers, and a board track for board or ALCO members and other directors.

The executive track will feature presentations on balance-sheet management in various rate environments, investment strategies for today's markets, advanced liquidity management, and applications of hedging strategies. The board track will include sessions on analyzing financial statements, evaluating investment portfolios, structuring liquidity solutions, and discussing the fundamentals of hedging strategies. Both tracks will identify and define the five pillars of high-performing institutions, discussing their contributions to performance and their recommendations to consider.

ALM First's management team, well-known for their expertise in ALM, hedging, investment portfolio strategies, and balance sheet management, will lead the educational presentations and discussions. The staff will also offer updates on the economy and regulatory expectations, as well as insights into current trends affecting the industry and what an institution needs to be successful.

Attendees may earn up to 13 CPE credits. ALM First is committed to providing unbiased advice and education, and attendees can enjoy networking opportunities without pressure from external sponsors.

To register or learn more about the Financial Forum, visit Financial Forum.

About ALM First

ALM First Financial Advisors is a leading, trusted strategic partner for depository institutions, offering an array of financial advisory services. Since 1995, ALM First's expertise in asset liability management, fixed income portfolio management and hedging, has allowed the firm to deliver deeper insights into financial institutions' balance sheets, strengthening their financial performance and building efficiencies. With more than $20 billion of investments under management, ALM First is an SEC-registered investment advisor, acting as an unbiased third party, offering commission-free, fee-based services to over 250 financial institutions across the country.

For more information, call (800) 752-4628, or visit www.almfirst.com.

